SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn confirms bid to run for Holyrood

Stephen Flynn has confirmed he has tabled a bid to run for the Scottish Parliament at next year’s Holyrood election.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP’s leader at Westminster has confirmed he has tabled a bid to stand to become an MSP at Holyrood at next year’s election.

Stephen Flynn had been forced to back down over a previous plan to run for Holyrood and remain an MP at Westminster amid allegations his inner circle had put pressure on current SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Audrey Nicoll, to step aside for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Ms Nicoll denied her decision to step down at next year’s election was swayed by Mr Flynn’s ambitions.

But Mr Flynn has now confirmed he is now in the running to represent the SNP in Aberdeen and North Kincardine, but he could still face a selection battle from a party colleague if they can obtain enough nominations from local members.

An initial separate bid to seek selection for the seat had been launched by Aberdeenshire councillor, Anouk Kloppert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ms Kloppert has said that despite passing vetting procedures, she was “not standing anywhere” and had been “too busy” to collect the nominations needed to challenge Ms Flynn.

According to reports, Mr Flynn will stand down as an MP, but it is not yet known if he will do so ahead of contesting the seat in May next year.

Since Mr Flynn’s previous attempt to hold office in both parliaments, Holyrood has voted to bar MPs from sitting at Westminster - with the plans expected to come into effect from the autumn, before next year’s election.

Mr Flynn said: "While the internal selection period is yet to conclude, I am of course delighted to have been nominated by SNP members across Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, many of whom I've campaigned alongside for close to 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aberdeen is the city my wife and I are proud to call home, and where we are raising our two young boys.

“And be in no doubt, our city is at a crucial crossroad – making it more important than ever that we have clear and passionate voices representing its people and its future in the Scottish Parliament.”

The SNP Westminster leader said it would be an "immense privilege" to be elected to the Holyrood "and be part of the effort to maximise Aberdeen's potential, and secure Scotland's future as an independent, European nation".