SNP's Stephen Flynn admits Scottish Parliament backlash 'not pleasant' over two-seat bid

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has been forced to address matters publicly following complaints from some within his own party

Stephen Flynn had described the backlash to his plans to run for Holyrood as “not pleasant” as he defended his ambitions as being good for Scotland.

The SNP Westminster leader announced he was seeking to stand for Aberdeen South & North Kincardine at the next Holyrood elections, prompting criticism from many within his own party.

John Swinney and Stephen Flynn share a lighter moment earlier this year (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Mr Flynn would oust incumbent SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll if selected. He plans to keep his Westminster seat, sitting in both parliaments.

Appearing on the BBC’s The Sunday Show, Mr Flynn said he understood the anger, but it was expected when trying to do things “slightly differently”.

He said: “I've experienced this before in politics. It's not something which is particularly pleasant. It's not something which is particularly comfortable, particularly when you're dealing with people who you know really well.

“You're dealing with in my case a colleague who overlaps almost entirely with the constituency that I currently represent at Westminster.

“This is not a pleasant situation for either of us. All I'm seeking to do is ask the members who vote for us, who ultimately decide who their candidate is going to be, to make a decision. Do they want Audrey to be their candidate or do they want me to be that candidate?

“I hope that campaign, if I'm allowed to take part in it, can be done in good faith, in good spirit, and that we can have a positive battle of ideas, because that's something which I think the people expect of their elected members.”

The SNP’s National Executive Committee is expected to decide shortly if members are allowed to hold seats in both parliaments.

Ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections, the SNP had changed internal rules to require MPs to resign their seat at Westminster to fight for selection to Holyrood. However, the NEC is due to re-decide on the rules for 2026.

Mr Flynn also dismissed reports that he rang Ms Nicoll the night before his announcement of a Scottish Parliament run and told her to stand aside. He admitted making the call, but insisted it was about his plans to run, with no demands made.

Stephen Flynn is the SNP's leader at Westminster | Getty Images

He said: “That’s a lie. I did call or the night before. We had a fairly cordial conversation, albeit brief. Myself and Audrey speak relatively frequently, as I'm sure you can imagine. I made it clear to her my intentions.

“She told me that she wasn't overly surprised and the decision that I was taking that I was obviously seeking to progress my activities in politics and that was ultimately the end of the conversation.

“I had hoped it would happen sooner, as [there’s] obviously been significant goings-on in Aberdeen locally with regards to politics and I thought it was best to leave Audrey to deal with some of that. I was dealing with other things in my own personal life, which prevented me from having an earlier conversation.

“None of this is particularly edifying for anyone. I don't want to be doing this, I don't want to be having these discussions on television, trying to defend myself over lies and fabrications that are in newspapers this morning.

“But that's the reality of politics. Sometimes it's not pleasant and I'm not going to shy away or be hounded out from standing for what I believe in.”

Mr Flynn suggested he could take his experiences in Westminster and apply them to Holyrood, adding it would only be a “short overlap”.

Asked if he had told First Minister John Swinney about his plans before announcing them, Mr Flynn refused to give specifics.

He said: “I had conversations with people right across the party locally, local activists, key local activists. Everyone who needed to be aware of what my intentions were, were.

“The First Minister was, of course, aware, he’s the party leader. He’s aware of what my intentions were.

“If the leadership of the party, through the national executive committee, determine that they don't want me on the pitch at the Holyrood elections, I will continue to do my job of campaigning heart and soul for the Scottish National Party from the bench or from the stands because I believe that we need to win the Holyrood elections for the best interest of the SNP and the best interests of Scotland.”