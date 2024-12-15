Stephen Flynn gives update on Scottish Parliament election decision with 'a few beers’ admission

His previous announcement caused a spat within the SNP

Stephen Flynn has clarified he will not decide on whether to stand down from his Westminster seat and run for Holyrood until after Christmas.

The SNP Westminster leader had announced plans to hold his Westminster seat while running for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat at Holyrood, currently held by the SNP's Audrey Nicoll.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn attends the launch of the SNP general election campaign in June. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Deciding against the dual bid after a backlash over holding two seats within the party, the Aberdeen South MP will now wait for party rules on selection before deciding whether to stand down from Westminster to run for Holyrood.

Speaking exclusively to The Scotsman, Mr Flynn also praised the leadership of First Minister John Swinney, as he described the Scottish Budget as a “triumph”.

There has since been speculation Mr Flynn could seek a place on the list or run in Dundee.

Asked about Holyrood, Mr Flynn said: “As per my statement the other week, I’ll be looking closely at the selection rules that the party puts in place, and obviously make my final decision once I’ve had time to digest them - and maybe [after] a few beers over Christmas as well.”

Several MSPs have previously served in both Holyrood and Westminster, including former first minister Alex Salmond and former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Announcing last month that he had dropped the dual mandate plan, Mr Flynn had insisted his “motivation and central belief remains that Holyrood, as the heart of Scottish democracy, is the democratic platform that will drive the route to an independent Scotland”.

The decision by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (right) to submit a bid putting him up against incumbent MSP Audrey Nicoll has upset some party figures | NationalWorld

Discussing the Scottish Budget, Mr Flynn suggested it had helped reset the SNP’s relationship with the public and shown the party’s values. A vow to scrap the two-child benefit cap as well as a record £21 billion in spending on the NHS and social care were among the key Budget announcements.

Mr Flynn said: “I think the Scottish Budget was a triumph, and that's been borne out in the public's response to it.

“It's a Budget which deals with the biggest challenges we face in relation to our health service and it seeks to provide people with the good quality homes that they deserve. It does something that is markedly different to the parties down here, which is to seek to ensure social justice back home in Scotland.

“[That’s] whether that's the plans for the winter fuel allowance for next year, or the aim to scrap the two-child benefit cap which has plagued people in Scotland for years, which is forcing children to poverty. So on all fronts it ticks all the right boxes and it's a reflection of the political skills of John Swinney and the collegiate and positive approach he’s taken to government, alongside Kate [Forbes] and Shona [Robison].“

Asked if the Budget might lead to a boost in SNP membership, Mr Flynn suggested the “public were coming back to the party”. It was revealed earlier this year the SNP had 64,525 members as of June – down from 74,889 in April last year, but polls published this month have shown an upswing in support.

Mr Flynn said: “We obviously had a very difficult general election earlier in the year. I think we certainly defied expectations amongst many as to where the future of the SNP might lie, and that's been an immediate and strong change of direction, which I certainly welcome. And the thing that matters most to me and I know matters most to John and Kate and Shona is restoring that trust and faith with the Scottish people, that they have on us to deliver for them. Hopefully we have those strong results in Holyrood in 2026.”