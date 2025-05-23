Starmer and Swinney meet with both still working out the relationship 'reset'

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are working on a "reset" of relations | Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

The Council of Nations and Regions will meet in London on Friday

Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney will meet today, with both parties still confused how to handle the attempt at improved relations.

When the Prime Minister first assumed office, his first act was to meet the First Minister, a political move but also one that was deeply symbolic. His Government, the Labour leader was showing, valued Scotland, and it would be fundamental to his thinking, not an afterthought.

Officials in both administrations have talked of a “reset”, and an attempt to improve the working relationship after a dynamic with the Conservatives that was always more political than pragmatic. There were clashes over policy, Covid, and the use of a Section 35 order to block the Gender Recognition Reform act. Sir Keir has sought to repair this, recognising differences but hoping there can be cross-government agreement.

Today’s meeting of the Prime Minister and devolved national and regional leaders is part of this reset, as the Prime Minister makes the case that his trade deals with the US, India and the EU will “improve livelihoods” across the UK.

As a party, the SNP have struggled in responding to the trade deal. The First Minister lamented he was not consulted, which he wouldn’t be as it’s a UK trade deal, and then claimed ministers had “surrendered” on fishing, something his own Westminster leader seemed to distance himself from, saying it was wrong to call it a “surrender”.

The criticism also finds more commonality with the Tories and Reform, and doesn’t take into account the view of the trade body Salmon Scotland, who welcomed the EU deal. France is the biggest market for Scottish salmon, and produce can now be sold without veterinary checks. That’s the UK Government removing a costly barrier, in a boost to Scottish business. As such, it requires a more nuanced response, something that the First Minister now seems to recognise.

Ahead of the meeting, he spoke about the need for a “UK-wide” mission to raise living standards. While he mentioned the winter fuel payment, it is notable he is not calling for Scotland to be emboldened, but rather for a national strategy. The Covid years saw divides on how to respond to a national emergency. The Scottish Government is now willing to collaborate.

Regulations on vapes and tobacco come following agreement between the two administrations, the UK Government fast-tracked Holyrood climate change legislation following a request from the Scottish Government, and ScotRail remains in public hands with the Act delivered by the UK government providing strengthened legal underpinnings to Scottish Ministers’ powers. The Scottish Secretary has also signed 10 Scotland Act Orders since coming to office.

This highlights the tricky balance of having improved relations while still campaigning, something Labour are acutely aware of. In previous years, Labour figures would be lining up to criticise the SNP at every juncture. While there is political criticism, they are now much more cautious, both on and off the record. Senior officials stress that the reset is real, and they genuinely don’t want to criticise the people they are working with. It is why some in Government were genuinely surprised to see the First Minister publicly call for the nationalisation of Grangemouth, something that had never been mentioned in the almost weekly meetings about the refinery. There was a feeling that it was a crisis being worked out together.