Boris Johnson is being urged to apologise for the false Jimmy Savile smear he levelled at Sir Keir after police had to rescue the Labour leader on Monday evening.

Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament as he faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” from protesters shouting about Savile.

Making a statement to the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle criticised the “disgraceful behaviour” directed at the Labour leader and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned "words have consequences"

He told MPs: “I deplore the fact that members of this House were subjected to intimidating and threatening behaviour while simply doing their jobs.

“I know the whole House will join me in saying that we stand with our colleagues in condemning the behaviour they and the police experienced.

“While I do not comment in detail on security matters on the floor of the chamber, steps must be in place to keep passholders secure as they enter and leave the parliamentary estate.

“I have requested a situation report from the Metropolitan Police via our security team on how this incident occurred.”

Sir Lindsay said he understood arrests have been made following the incident, adding: “I know it has been reported that some abuse was directed at the leader of the Opposition yesterday related to claims made by the Prime Minister in this chamber.

“But regardless of yesterday’s incident, I made it clear last week that while the Prime Minister’s words were not disorderly they were inappropriate.

“As I said then, these sorts of comments only inflame opinions and generate disregard for the House and it is not acceptable.

“Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of the fact.”

At least six Conservatives, including a former Cabinet minister, joined MPs from across the political spectrum in linking the harassment to the baseless claim which Mr Johnson made while under pressure over the partygate scandal.

However, technology minister Chris Philp said Mr Johnson could not be held responsible for the “unacceptable” actions of the demonstrators.