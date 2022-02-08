Cabinet reshuffle: Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed minister responsible for 'Brexit opportunities' and government efficiency by Boris Johnson

The shake-up of the ministerial team follows the appointment of Stephen Barclay as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and comes as Mr Johnson seeks to relaunch his administration following the partygate row.

Mr Rees-Mogg, previously the Leader of the House of Commons, will still sit at the Cabinet table in his new role as minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.

Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves 10 Downing Street after winning a promotion under the Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Stuart Andrew has been appointed minister for housing in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

He had previously been deputy chief whip.

Mark Spencer moves from being Tory chief whip to House of Commons leader, Mr Rees-Mogg's former role.