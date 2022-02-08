Cabinet reshuffle: Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed minister responsible for 'Brexit opportunities' and government efficiency by Boris Johnson

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed as the minister responsible for “Brexit opportunities” and government efficiency as part of a Cabinet reshuffle by Boris Johnson.

By Russell Jackson
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:50 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The shake-up of the ministerial team follows the appointment of Stephen Barclay as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and comes as Mr Johnson seeks to relaunch his administration following the partygate row.

Mr Rees-Mogg, previously the Leader of the House of Commons, will still sit at the Cabinet table in his new role as minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Read More

Read More
Speaker warns 'words have consequences' after mob confronts Sir Keir Starmer in ...
Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves 10 Downing Street after winning a promotion under the Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Stuart Andrew has been appointed minister for housing in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

He had previously been deputy chief whip.

Mark Spencer moves from being Tory chief whip to House of Commons leader, Mr Rees-Mogg's former role.

MORE TO COME

Jacob Rees-MoggBoris JohnsonBrexitPrime MinisterHousing
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.