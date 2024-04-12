Scottish migration minister calls on UK Government to take in more Palestinian refugees

A Scottish minister says the UK government needs to take in more Palestinian refugees who have family living in Scotland.

Migration minister Emma Roddick has written to UK legal migration minister Tom Pursglove, calling for the government’s refugee family reunion scheme to be expanded to include all immediate and extended family members, including parents, adult children, siblings and their siblings’ children.

Only partners and children under the age of 18 can join family members in the UK under existing rules.

Palestinians look at smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Firas market area in Gaza City on Friday. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

In her letter, Ms Roddick said: “The Scottish Government and the Scottish Refugee Council fully supports the aims of the Gaza families reunited campaign alongside more than 74,000 people who have signed a public petition, as well as more than 75 migrants’ rights organisations and law firms across the UK.

“The campaign calls for a scheme to be opened for relatives of all Palestinians in the UK, not just those with refugee status. This should be open to a wider cohort of immediate and extended family, including parents, children over 18, siblings and their children.

“Before replying to this letter, I would like to request that you meet with members of the campaign who would be happy to share some of their harrowing experiences with you.”

Ms Roddick said she had received “several hundred” letters from Gazans asking to seek safety in Scotland, including one father who wrote six times. His 11-year-old daughter died due to “a lack of specialist food and medical support”, the minister said.

Scottish Migration Minister Emma Roddick. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

She also spoke of Scots she had met whose family members had died in Gaza, and others who had lost contact with the relatives in the region.

In her letter, Ms Roddick told the Home Office to waive the need for biometric data to be taken from Gazans before they arrive in the UK, and to transfer those trying to come here to wait while they make their immigration application.

A spokesperson for the Gaza Families Reunited campaign said the organisation was “pleased” Ms Roddick was pushing for action

“We all have a right to family unity, but the UK government’s reluctance to create a Gaza family scheme is endangering the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and keeping families apart,” the spokesperson said.

“In response to calls for family visa schemes for Palestinians from Gaza, the UK government has signposted to existing routes. These are, however, extremely limited and simply do not work.

“We know that at least two people have died while waiting for the Home Office to decide whether they can reunite with their loved ones in the UK. This is unconscionable.

“The British government has previously offered sanctuary to Ukrainian families under the Ukraine family scheme. All we are asking is that the same option is afforded to Palestinians seeking protection from bombardment and starvation, who want to reunite with their loved ones.”

The UK government said it had teams in Cairo and the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt “working around the clock” to get British nationals out of Gaza.