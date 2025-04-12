Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have been accused of being “completely disconnected” from the public after a new study revealed a plummet in the Scottish Government’s favourability ahead of next year’s crunch election.

The Scottish Government’s net favourability dropped from the end of 2023 to the same time in 2024 - in a blow to John Swinney as he gears up to put his administration’s record on the line with voters.

The study by Opinium found a 7 per cent decline in net favourability for the Scottish Government, compared to a drop of just 3 per cent for the Labour Welsh government. The study found that despite Labour coming to power at Westminster with a vow of “change”, net favourability of the UK government has only risen by 3 per cent.

According to the study, conducted by asking more than 10,000 UK adults between 24 November and 13 December 2024 , only 24 per cent of Scots think the Scottish Government represents them “well” as a voter, compared to 37 per cent who think SNP ministers are standing up for people “badly” - revealing a net favourability of -13 per cent.

The level of favourability has dropped by 7 per cent from the same study carried out 12 months previously.

Last year was tumultuous for the SNP - with then first minister Humza Yousaf losing power after his move to oust the Scottish Greens from government backfired spectacularly. The party of government has also had the police investigation into the SNP’s finances, Operation Branchform, hanging over it.

The general election in July 2024 saw the SNP lose 36 seats to Labour as Sir Keir Starmer swept to power at Downing Street.

But despite a promise from Labour of “change”, the Opinium study has found the UK government’s net favourabiliy has only risen by 3 per cent, despite Sir Keir replacing Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration.

According to the research, the net favouribility of the UK government has improved from -39 per cent to -36 per cent in the space of 12 months.

The drop in favourability for the Scottish Government is almost double the decline in attitude to the Welsh Government and is a blow to Mr Swinney ahead of putting his record on the line at next year’s Holyrood election.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “After 18 years of SNP government, our NHS is at crisis point, our schools are declining, our justice system is overwhelmed and local services have been cut to the bone.

“This is not as good as it gets – but if the SNP had a plan to fix any of this we would have seen it by now.”

She added: “The UK Labour government is working hard to clean up the mess the Tories left behind and fix the foundations of our country – setting up GB Energy, legislating for the biggest boost to workers’ rights in a generation, and delivering the largest Scottish budget settlement in the history of devolution.

“It’s time for a new direction in Scotland too and Scottish Labour will be working tirelessly to demonstrate that we can deliver that.”

Scottish Conservatives deputy leader, Rachael Hamilton, said it was “little wonder more and more Scots feel the SNP government is failing to represent them”.

She added: “They are sick and tired of nationalist politicians prioritising fringe issues at Holyrood rather than focusing on what really matters to them.

“SNP ministers are completely disconnected from what is happening in communities across Scotland and are asking Scots to pay more only to get less in return.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are holding this failing SNP government to account and standing up for those who want politicians to show some common sense for a change.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: "Scots are feeling let down because it is taking them far too long to access basic services like a GP or a dentist.

"The SNP have been in power for too long. It will take a change of government before our country turns a corner.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats are laser-focused on people's real priorities, like getting you swift access to local healthcare and helping households with the cost of living crisis."

Minister for Parliamentary Business Jamie Hepburn said: “Recent data shows that trust in the Scottish Government is on a level with governments elsewhere and higher than the UK Government.

“The Scottish Government is focussed on people’s priorities – eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, improving public services such as our NHS, and tackling the climate crisis.”

The Opinium research also found that Scotland tops the UK for feeling connected to national identity with 80 per cent of those living north of the Border saying they feel strongly connected to their country. This compared to just 67 pe cent in England and Northern Ireland, according to the 2025 “Belonging Barometer”, commissioned by the Belonging Forum.

The study uncovered that 49 of the top 50 areas for national attachment are in Scotland.

In Arbroath, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh North and Southwest, and Dundee, 83–85 per cent of residents express a strong sense of national identity.

But the research unveiled widespread social isolation in rural Scotland with nine out of the 10 constituencies across the UK with the highest rates of people reporting no close friends, nine are in rural Scotland - including Orkney and Shetland, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Dumfries and Galloway and Angus and Perthshire Glens.

Kim Samuel, founder of the Belonging Forum and author of On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation, said: “Scots feel deeply connected to their national identity, which can be a powerful source of meaning and purpose.

“But true belonging goes beyond national pride — it’s about feeling seen, valued, empowered, and connected in everyday life.