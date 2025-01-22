SNP ministers are preparing for Donald Trump to potentially disrupt the Scottish economy.

SNP ministers are drawing up plans to be “equipped and ready” for hostile policies from Donald Trump, First Minister John Swinney has revealed.

Mr Swinney was speaking on Wednesday after delivering a speech on the economy in Glasgow, after Mr Trump indicated he would impose tariffs on overseas imports - much to the alarm of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. PIC: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The First Minister’s comments came as former Scottish secretary David Mundell suggested Mr Trump’s “deep affection” for Scotland should be utilised during his second presidency to encourage economic benefits for the country.

Mr Swinney stressed he must work co-operatively with Mr Trump, unlike the Scottish Greens, who want the UK and Scottish governments to turn their back on the returning president.

Mr Swinney said: “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I am alert to the danger of [trade] tariffs and the danger that could do to the Scotch whisky industry, which is a significant generator of wealth and income and opportunity within Scotland.

“So there is absolutely no alternative, but for me to engage with the US administration led by President Trump, should those circumstances arise, and that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

Speaking to journalists, Mr Swinney insisted “I don’t know what the detail will be”, as industry leaders hold their breath around any tariffs imposed on US imports.

He said: “But from what I have listened to and consumed over the course of the thinking that President Trump has outlined, I have reasons to think that we need to be taking steps to equip ourselves to deal with a situation that could well be difficult for us in the future.

First Minister John Swinney | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Ministers are discussing these issues. We are discussing what steps we have to take to make sure that we properly protect the Scottish economic interest in whatever circumstances we take.

“I don't yet know what those economic implications might well be. I give you the assurance that I take the question very seriously. I want the Scottish Government to do all that we can to be equipped and ready for that moment.”

Mr Swinney confirmed he had not spoken to whisky chiefs since Mr Trump took office. But he said he had spoken to the SWA following his phone conversation with the incoming president last month.

The First Minister was asked whether the Scottish Government was happy to continue working with Mr Musk’s businesses, Tesla and Starlink, which provides wifi for ScotRail, in light of the Trump ally whipping up of misinformation. Mr Musk has also been accused of using fascist salutes during a speech after Mr Trump’s inauguration.

Elon Musk | AFP via Getty Images

Mr Swinney said there was a need “to create a distinction” between “economic activities that we take forward” and “whatever we think about some of the conduct, stances and attitude put forward by Elon Musk”.

He added: “I am wholly and unreservedly concerned about anything that fuels the growth or development of the far right. Indeed, I have spent my political lifetime resisting the pressure of the far right.

“You can be assured that we’ll take due diligence on any economic or business development aspects because we have to operate within the law. But be assured, also, that we won’t have any truck with anyone supporting or encouraging any far right thinking within Scotland.”

Asked specifically if Mr Musk’s salutes were rallying support for the far right, Mr Swinney said: “It certainly looked like that to me.”

Downing Street has said Mr Musk must defend his own actions.

Mr Mundell, the Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, meanwhile pointed out to the Commons the US president’s strong links to Scotland, with his mother having been born on the Isle of Lewis and his golf resort Trump Turnberry on the country’s west coast.

The former UK minister said: “When President Trump visited Scotland during his first presidency, I was tasked with officially welcoming him and the details of that will appear in my memoir.

“Whilst we may disagree with President Trump on many specific issues, it is clear that he has a deep affection for Scotland, with the birth of his mother on the Isle of Lewis and his huge investment in Scottish golf at Turnberry and the north-east.

“So, what will the Secretary of State for Scotland do to encourage economic benefit during the Trump second presidency?”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray described Scotland as a “key marketplace” when it came to the US and said he was working to prevent tariffs on Scottish goods.

He replied: “Yes, the president does have a deep affection for Scotland, he also has a deep affection for [Mr Mundell], I’m sure, and I hope that it appears in his memoirs. I’m sure there will be some rare unsigned copies for people to buy when it’s published.

“The Prime Minister has been clear with the Foreign Secretary, who met President Trump and has been working very closely with the transition team.

“Of course, Scotland is a key marketplace in terms of the USA and it’s not in anybody’s interest, whether it be here in the United Kingdom or indeed in America, for tariffs to be put on Scottish goods, and we’re working very closely with both the government here, and of course the government in America, to make sure that doesn’t happen.”