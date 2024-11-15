Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet to connect ScotRail Highland trains

Technology will provide passenger wi-fi and monitor safety systems

ScotRail trains on a line in the Highlands are to be the first in the world to be connected by Starlink’s satellite internet owned by Elon Musk.

Bathgate-based Clarus Networks Group, which is providing the technology as a Starlink “authorised reseller”, described the trial as a “game changer for rail operations around the world”.

The company said: “ScotRail is taking a trailblazing leap of faith as the first customer in the world to deploy the rail-certified antenna, with the wider industry expected to follow.”

The system will monitor the trains’ performance and safety systems and provide wifi for passengers in a remote area that has poor internet connections. It will be fitted to ScotRail’s class 158 diesel trains on the 168-mile Far North Line between Inverness, Thurso and Wick.

A ScotRail class 158 train on the Inverness-Thurso/Wick line | Niall Laybourne

Network Rail’s dedicated track monitoring trains, which check the network, are also understood to be being equipped. Information, including video, is fed from the trains via satellites orbiting some 350 miles above the Earth.

Clarus said Starlink could also provide surveillance at level crossings and connections to signal boxes, as well as flooding, landslip and bridge monitoring.

Starlink is operated by SpaceX, established by Musk, who was appointed this week by US president-elect Donald Trump to co-lead his new Department of Government Efficiency. The widespread use of Starlink includes by Scottish mountain rescue teams and the James Hutton Institute in Dundee.

United Airlines, which flies between Edinburgh, New York, Chicago and Washington DC, announced in September it is to test the technology in its aircraft from next year to enable passengers to access free, high-speed internet, such as for live streaming.

Chief executive Scott Kirby said: "Everything you can do on the ground, you'll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world."

Elon Musk, who established SpaceX, which operates Starlink, has been appointed by US president-elect Donald Trump to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency | AP

ScotRail strategy and planning director Scott Prentice said: "We're excited to partner with Clarus in testing Starlink on our trains. This collaboration advances our efforts to provide reliable connectivity for passengers, staff and operational systems.

“By integrating Starlink's satellite technology with our networks, we're addressing long-standing communication challenges and enhancing the overall travel experience."

Mike Butler, director of rail and innovation for Clarus, said: “Our certification of the latest Starlink terminal specifically designed for trains is a game changer for rail communications.

“By deploying this advanced satellite technology as an authorised reseller, we're delivering unparalleled connectivity that transforms operational efficiency and the passenger experience.

“This solution offers reliable, high-speed connectivity, even in remote locations, supporting real-time monitoring and immediate response crucial for track condition assessments and fault diagnosis. Enhanced safety systems, such as surveillance at unstaffed crossings, significantly mitigate risks and improve incident response times.”

Ian Budd, convener of the Friends of the Far North Line, said: “We are delighted Clarus has partnered with ScotRail to test satellite broadband on the line. Up to now, connectivity has been very poor. Now journeys on the line will offer amongst the fastest internet available anywhere in the Highlands.