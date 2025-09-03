Finance Secretary Shona Robison hit out at plans for a late Autumn Budget.

The Scottish Budget process faces being delayed into the new year due to the “incredibly unhelpful” timing of the UK fiscal plan, Finance Secretary Shona Robison has warned.

Ms Robison said the delay by UK ministers “makes it incredibly difficult” for the Scottish Government to operate within its usual timescale. It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed her Autumn Budget would be delivered on November 26, almost a month later than last year.

Shona Robison | PA

She is widely expected to have to hike taxes to balance the books, with the relatively late Budget date giving her time to lay the groundwork for potential changes.

The Chancellor said she would prioritise curbing inflation and borrowing costs, keeping public spending under control by meeting her fiscal rules, and kick-starting economic growth.

Concerns over the public finances helped push UK long-term borrowing costs to 27-year highs ahead of the Budget date announcement.

Ms Reeves is expected to have to plug a black hole in the nation’s finances estimated by some to be as much as £51 billion.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Berkeley Homes' Glasswater Locks Development in Birmingham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The Scottish Budget was published on December 4 last year. It passed its final stage in Holyrood in February.

Responding to the announcement, Ms Robison said: “This delay by the UK government makes it incredibly difficult for the Scottish Government to undertake the detailed financial planning needed to bring forward our own budget in the usual timescale.

“Given the impact of this decision for Scotland, it is deeply disappointing that the Treasury failed to make the Scottish Government aware in advance. This is not the positive working relationship we were promised by the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

“Unless the UK government reconsiders this decision, it is highly unlikely that the Scottish Government will be able to bring forward our Budget and spending review before Christmas.

“Given the short period available before Parliament dissolves in March, it is incredibly unhelpful that the initial parliamentary scrutiny will likely be delayed into January. It could not be clearer that Scotland is little more than an afterthought for the UK government.”

In a video posted to social media, Ms Reeves said: “Britain’s economy isn’t broken. But I know it’s not working well enough for working people. Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change.”

She said “fixing the foundations” had been her mission for the past year, and touted government action, including trade deals with the US, India and the EU and making a start on tearing up planning rules to reach the target to build 1.5 million homes.

“But I’m not satisfied,” she said. “There’s more to do. Cost-of-living pressures are still real.

“We must bring inflation and borrowing costs down by keeping a tight grip on day-to-day spending through our non-negotiable fiscal rules. It’s only by doing this can we afford to do the things we want to do.

“If renewal is our mission and growth is our challenge, investment and reform are our tools. The tools to building an economy that works for you – and rewards you. More pounds in your pocket. An NHS there when you need it. Opportunity for all.