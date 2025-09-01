Retail bosses demand SNP action on tax and spending cuts ahead of budget

Shoppers on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre.

Business bosses have made demands as MSPs return to Holyrood.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail bosses are demanding “bolder action” from MSPs in the lead-up to next year's Holyrood election to promote economic growth and back businesses.

Ahead of the draft Scottish Budget in December and MSPs returning from summer recess this week, the Scottish Retail Consortium has set out priorities for the Scottish Government to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre.

The organisation has written to SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robison, warning that “trading conditions remain tough and the economic outlook is uncertain”adding that “retail sales growth in Scotland has flatlined over the past eighteen months and shopper footfall has failed to shine”.

The organisation has called for a pledge for no extra levies to be placed on retailers, to cut spending on public services to cover budget deficits instead of hiking taxes and ensure businesses in Scotland enjoy a meaningfully more competitive business rate than England.

The Scottish Retail Consortium has also called for SNP ministers to take “a sceptical approach” to devolving further tax powers to councils, to narrow the tax divergence with the rest of the UK and enhance funding for the Retail Crime Taskforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unlikely that some of the suggestions will be considered by the Scottish Government.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers make a significant economic and social contribution to Scotland but are straining to trade profitably against a backdrop of flatlining retail sales, flaccid levels of shopper footfall, and faltering consumer confidence.

David Lonsdale of the Scottish Retail Consortium has called on the Scottish Government to reduce business rates

“Meanwhile, government-mandated costs on retailers are mounting, with the rises in non-domestic rates and employers’ national insurance contributions adding £200 million to Scottish retailers’ outgoings this year.

“Compounding the costs crunch retailers face must be avoided. Last year’s Scottish Budget contained some positive announcements however we’re seeking bolder action this time to support consumers, helps retailers invest in retail destinations, further tackle retail crime, and cut government running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad