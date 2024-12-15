John Swinney said values would underpin everything in his Government

The SNP will maintain the values of tolerance and inclusion to combat Reform, the First Minister has said.

John Swinney labelled Nigel Farage’s party a new “factor” in British politics, and warned all parties now faced a choice on how to respond to them.

Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Swinney accused the Scottish Conservatives of seeking to mimic Reform UK, and promised the Scottish Government would instead focus on engaging with the issues that attract people to the party.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage | PA

He said: "Reform are a factor that we've all got to recognise in our politics. And I think there's a choice to be faced by political parties as to how they deal with the issues with Reform. You either mimic the approach of Reform, which is what the Scottish Conservatives are now currently doing, and I have absolutely no intention of doing that whatsoever. Or you have to engage on the issues that might attract voters to Reform and provide solutions, real substantial solutions to those issues.

“And that's where I intend to concentrate, because the values that brought me into politics of tolerance and inclusion, and of creating a cohesive society are the values I intend to hold on to as I take forward all of my political choices. And that will mean focusing on how we strengthen the economy, how we create better employment opportunities for people, how we improve our public services, how we make sure that we eradicate child poverty, which is affecting so many families in our country.

“So these are the issues that I think people want us to have detailed and substantial solutions to. And that's what will underpin all the actions that I take forward in my government.”

Prof Sir John Curtice, one of Britain’s most trusted elections gurus, has claimed Reform’s momentum is “fundamental” to the next Holyrood election.

Reform took seven per cent of the vote in Scotland at July’s general election, beating the Conservatives in 25 seats, despite very little campaigning and no party infrastructure in Scotland.

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party is not just taking votes from the Conservatives | Getty Images

Earlier this year, Reform gained between 12 per cent and 25 per cent of first preferences in council by-elections in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow, has claimed four councillors from defections, and recent polling predicted up to 12 MSPs at the next Scottish parliament elections.

Responding, a Reform spokesman claimed the First Minister should start engaging with voters' concerns, rather than dismissing them.

The spokesman said: “John Swinney's comments about Reform highlight the growing recognition that we are addressing the real concerns of ordinary voters—concerns that have been ignored or dismissed by mainstream parties for far too long. His claim that Reform’s success requires 'mimicking' us misunderstands the core issue: we’re not offering gimmicks, we’re responding to the failures of politicians like Mr Swinney to deliver meaningful change.

“While he speaks of tolerance and inclusion, many Scots feel excluded from economic opportunity, neglected by public services, and unheard in the political process. Reform represents the voices of those who are tired of empty promises and demand practical, tangible solutions to the challenges they face.

“Mr Swinney says he wants to strengthen the economy, improve employment, and eradicate child poverty—lofty goals, but ones his government has failed to achieve during its time in office. Reform is here to offer bold ideas and genuine action, not just rhetoric.

“If the SNP truly cared about addressing the issues that matter most to Scots, perhaps they should start by engaging with the concerns Reform has been raising—rather than dismissing us and the growing number of voters who now trust us to deliver the change they need.”

Reform UK’s Scottish conference took place in Perth last month, prompting almost 100 people to show up to protest.

Groups including Stand Up To Racism, Unison, Trades Union Congress, the Socialist Workers’ Party and Perth Against Racism blasted music and chanted outside the conference venue.

Reform UK hopes to be to be “kingmakers” at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, with polls suggesting the party could secure a dozen seats.

The First Minister’s comments prompted a furious reaction from Scottish Tories, with the shadow Scotland Secretary Andrew Bowie labelling them “utter drivel”.

He told The Scotsman: "The suggestion that the Conservatives are mimicking Reform is utter drivel from the SNP.

“Conservatives are standing up for Common Sense Scotland and have proven themselves the only party capable of standing up and defeating separatism time and time again.

“Reform are simply cos-playing as a serious political party, offering simple solutions to complex issues and will gift seats to Labour and the SNP at the next Scottish election."

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “Under our new leader Russell Findlay, we’re standing up for people across Scotland who just want politicians to show some common sense, for a change.

“When Scottish pensioners who have worked all their days are losing the winter fuel payment, asylum seekers should not receive free bus travel. It’s as simple as that.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie claimed it was the policies of the Tories and SNP that were encouraging support for Reform.

She said: “While John Swinney and the Tories trade insults over who has done more damage to Scotland over the last decade, Scottish Labour is getting to work to deliver a new direction for Scotland.

“The fact is that the failures of the SNP and the Tories are what has driven people to Reform.