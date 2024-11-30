Watch: Protestors stage noisy demonstration outside Reform UK Scottish conference

The campaigners said they would oppose a party which ‘enables racism’ from winning any seats in Scotland.

Almost 100 protesters gathered outside Reform UK’s Scottish conference on Saturday, as the party pledged to treble its numbers north of the Border.

Groups including Stand Up To Racism, Unison, Trades Union Congress, the Socialist Workers’ Party and Perth Against Racism blasted music and chanted outside the conference venue in Perth.

Catriona Mackay, from Perth Against Racism, said the campaigners were opposed to a party that “enables racism”, but conceded Reform would probably do well at the 2026 Holyrood election.

Anti-racism campaigners outside the Reform UK Scotland conference. | Rachel Amery/National World

She told The Scotsman: “Reform will use anything they can to get votes. We will oppose Reform getting any seats in Scotland over the next two years.”

Ms Mackay added: “Nigel Farage is a disingenuous little cretin and people need to wake up and see him for what he is.”

Inside the party conference more than 300 people gathered to discuss building up a branch of party branches across Scotland ahead of the Holyrood election. The party said it would treble its numbers in Scotland over the next 18 months.

Martyn Greene, Reform UK’s Scotland organiser, opened the conference and said: “Britain is broken and it needs Reform. We need to challenge what is being done to our country, our values, immigration and the indoctrination in our schools.

“Good people are fed up with the state of the country and it is time to take a stand.”

The party also announced the defection of two North Ayrshire councillors.

Matthew McLean, who represents Irvine South, and Stewart Ferguson, who represents Ardrossan, said they joined Reform as there was a “need for a fresh approach to Scottish politics”.

One of the biggest cheers of the conference was for party chairman Zia Yusuf, who launched a scathing attack on former first minister Humza Yousaf.

Mr Yusuf said the former first minister had made a speech recently that was “one of the most despicable and racist speeches of any world leader”.

He said: “There he stood pontificating in the Scottish Parliament and his voice and body language was dripping with hate and disdain. Let’s clear something up here - there’s nothing wrong whatsoever with being white.”

Mr Yusuf said the SNP was against the values of family, community and country, and stressed the SNP was “less Scotland and more Soviet Union”. He also said divisive rhetoric in mainstream politics had “enabled the left to divide and conquer”.

Mr Yusuf pledged to ensure no one earning under £20,000 a year would pay any income tax.

Earlier this week Reform UK said it was aiming to be “kingmakers” at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, with polls suggesting the party could secure a dozen seats.