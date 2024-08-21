The black hole in the public finances for the UK Labour government appears worse than expected

The SNP has warned Scotland's public services are at risk after borrowing surged to a higher-than-forecast £3.1 billion.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing stood at £3.1bn last month – £1.8bn more than a year ago and the highest July borrowing since 2021.

The total for July was £3bn more than predicted by Britain’s official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), and higher than the £1.1bn most economists were pencilling in.

It comes as Treasury chief secretary Darren Jones said the unexpected increase in government borrowing meant abolishing the two-child benefit cap - a measure pushed for by the SNP - was unaffordable, The SNP has claimed public services could be at risk, referencing reports that Chancellor Rachel Reeves is planning to raise taxes, cut spending and get tough on benefits.

SNP MSP Collette Stevenson said: “It is clear that [Scottish Labour leader] Anas Sarwar was prepared to make promises he couldn’t keep in order to win votes during the election campaign and that he has little or no influence over his bosses in London. “Scotland has suffered from 14 years of Westminster austerity and cuts to public services under the Tories. It is becoming clearer by the day that Labour has no intention of delivering any of the ‘change’ which they repeatedly promised throughout the election campaign. “By keeping in place policies such as the cruel two-child benefit cap whilst ditching the winter fuel payment, Labour has already shown they will hit the most vulnerable in our society hardest in order to follow Tory fiscal policies. “With Labour feigning surprise at the state of the public finances to justify further cuts, the SNP Government remains focused on delivering on the priorities of the Scottish people, eradicating child poverty, promoting economic growth and making our public services sustainable.”

The government has insisted it is committed to reducing child poverty, with education secretary Bridget Phillipson and work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall heading up a ministerial taskforce to develop a child poverty strategy – something that featured in Labour’s manifesto.

But charities, including those consulted by the taskforce, have repeatedly said abolishing the two-child limit was the simplest and most effective way of lifting children out of poverty.

Asked about the prospects of abolishing the two-child benefit cap at the Budget on October 30, Mr Jones told the BBC’s World At One programme: “You have to just look at the economic statistics that we’re talking about today to understand why we just can’t afford to do that right now.”

He added: “Today’s figures are yet more proof of the dire inheritance left to us by the previous government.

“A £22bn black hole in the public finances this year, a decade of economic stagnation and public debt at its highest level since the 1960s, with taxpayers’ money being wasted on debt interest payments rather than on our public services.

“We are taking the tough decisions that are needed to fix the foundations of our economy, modernise our public services and rebuild Britain so we can put more money back into people’s pockets across the country.”

Saying the public expected the government to get public spending “back under control”, Mr Jones added: “That means that we have to make very difficult decisions that in our hearts we wouldn’t want to have to make, and that includes on the two-child cap as well.”

Resistance to abolishing the limit brought the government’s first rebellion, with seven MPs voting in favour of an opposition amendment to the King’s Speech calling for an end to the policy.

Those MPs – including former shadow chancellor John McDonnell and former leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey – had the Labour whip suspended after their rebellion.

Asked about potential tax rises at the coming Budget, Mr Jones reiterated his party’s manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, employee national insurance contributions, or VAT.

The ONS data also revealed public sector net debt excluding state-owned banks was estimated at 99.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of July. This was 3.8 percentage points more than a year ago and remains at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

Jessica Barnaby, deputy director for public sector finances at the ONS, said: “Revenue was up on last year, with income tax receipts in particular growing strongly.

“However, this was more than offset by a rise in central government spending where, despite a reduction in debt interest, the cost of public services and benefits continued to increase.”

Government borrowing in July is usually low thanks to a surge in self-assessment tax receipts, with a record £12.9bn being received in July. But July’s data showed soaring public spending as social benefits leaped higher due to recent inflation-linked increases.

The figures do not yet take into account the most recent round of public sector pay rises announced by the Labour government, although the OBR said the overshoot in borrowing compared with its forecast for the year to date “appears related to strong growth in public sector pay”.

Ms Reeves last month ditched winter fuel allowances for ten million pensioners as part of immediate action to address a shortfall in the public finances by £5.5bn, with the rest of the gap to be tackled at a Budget on October 30.

The Scottish Government last week confirmed it would follow the UK government in no longer providing winter fuel payments to all pensioners.

Experts are warning the latest set of borrowing figures raise the spectre of further tax rises and more borrowing to cover spending on public services.

Recent better-than-expected growth figures, which saw GDP rise by 0.6 per cent between April and June, are not expected to soften the blow.

Isabel Stockton, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: “The early signs are that better-than-expected growth figures won’t be enough save Rachel Reeves from tough choices in her first Budget on October 30.