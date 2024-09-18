The £22m SNP tax power that would have paid for ScotRail peak fare ban

A private jet tax tagged onto a devolved power yet to be used by SNP ministers could have offset a controversial decision to reintroduce peak rail fares, a new report has claimed.

Campaigners have insisted a new tax on the use of private jets could have tallied up enough funding to scrap peak rail fares into next year amid calls for Scotland’s two governments to “urgently unlock” taxation to tackle the climate crisis.

A new report from Oxfam Scotland has concluded that if a private jet tax had been in place in 2023, it could have raised an estimated £21.5 million.

If also applied this year, the revenue is likely to have been enough to either extend the axed off-peak fares pilot until the end of the financial year or nearly offset controversial cuts to the Scottish Government’s budget for sustainable and active travel.

The Scottish Government has stalled its plans to introduce air departure tax, a devolved replacement for air passenger duty. It was once touted as a method to lower the price of air travel north of the Border to encourage tourism - but is now seen as a lever to manage demand and keep climate goals on track.

SNP ministers have failed to introduce an air departure tax that could also target private jets Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

But SNP ministers have failed to agree an exemption for the Islands and Highlands, seen as lifeline routes, from the Treasury, holding up the plans.

Legislation to introduce air departure tax would allow measures to target private jets amid concerns that since 2019, when the Scottish Government declared a ‘climate emergency’, there have been 54,746 recorded private flights in Scotland.

Analysis suggests private jets are five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights and around 50 times more than trains.

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “Private jets are an egregious form of climate vandalism, fuelling irreversible damage to our planet.

The Scottish Government has been criticised for reintroducing peak rail fares | NW

“Fairer taxes on the most polluting forms of travel would not only raise more money to invest in climate action that benefits us all, but they could also help ground the demand for these high-polluting luxuries.

“The Scottish and UK governments must stop stalling and urgently unlock the irresponsible impasse to ensure that those who pollute the most – and who can afford it the most – pay to clean up the climate cost of their lavish lifestyles.”

Scottish Greens climate spokesperson Mark Ruskell has called for more action to cut demand of aviation, warning it was “obscene that there are so many needless and destructive private jets”.

He said: “If we are to cut climate emissions, then we badly need to reduce the number of flights that are taking off and landing in Scotland. The reintroduction of peak fares will only punish commuters and harm our climate. We absolutely need to end peak rail fares for good, and this is a strong and credible contribution from Oxfam."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers recognise air departure tax could and should make a contribution to reducing emissions from the aviation sector.

“The Scottish Government continues to explore all options for implementing air departure tax. This must be done in a way that protects the connectivity of the Highlands and Islands and the lifeline services those communities rely on.