The new First Minister is expecting to announce an extension to the abolition of rail fares at an event in Edinburgh Waverley

Peak rail fares are to be scrapped for a further three months.

Last October a pilot to scrap peak rail fares was introduced as part of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Greens.

The six-month pilot was extended until the end of July, however there were concerns peak fares would then return.

However it is now understood First Minister John Swinney will today announce he is extending the abolition of peak rail fares for a further three months.

He is expected to announce this decision at an event today at Edinburgh Waverley Railway Station.

A government source told the Daily Record: “The First Minister has listened to the extremely positive reception that the peak fares removal pilot has had so far.

“Extending the pilot to September will allow more people to benefit from this bold policy and save hundreds of pounds on their commute - something especially important during a cost-of-living crisis.”

Trade unions warned scrapping the trial would have an unfair impact on workers, as regular fares were increased by 8.7 per cent last month - if peak fares returned, this would take the price of a ticket from Glasgow to Edinburgh from £16.20 to £31.40.

The Scottish Greens say Mr Swinney needs to go even further and scrap peak fares permanently.

Mark Ruskell MSP said: “By making the scheme permanent we can ensure that even more people are able to feel its benefits and change their long-standing habits.

“The best changes are ones that help our climate and our communities while supporting household budgets, which is exactly what happens when we cut the cost of transport.”

He added: “Peak rail fares are an unfair tax on the many workers and students who do not have any choice about when they start work or go to study - that is why the Scottish Greens agreed with ministers to deliver the pilot scheme.

“During our time in government, the Scottish Greens strongly supported the move to bring ScotRail back into public ownership.