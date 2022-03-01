In a blog post on the SNP official site entitled Three things Scotland must consider in its response to the Ukraine invasion, Mr Russell draws parallels between Ukraine’s history of Moscow rule and the longevity of the 2014 independence referendum result in Scotland.

Mr Russell wrote: “Just because something was, doesn’t mean it will always continue to be so whether that be rule from Moscow, or the result of an eight-year-old referendum” in the blog post on Monday.

On the same day, SNP MSP Michelle Thomson apologised after linking Ukraine’s struggle with Russia to Scotland leaving the UK.

Michael Russell, the SNP president, has been accused of an “utterly crass” attempt to compare the Ukrainian struggle against Russia with Scottish independence (Photo: Jane Barlow/ PA).

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the SNP and Mr Russell to apologise for the post.

Willie Rennie, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP said: "There's enough hot air coming off Mike Russell to end dependence on Russian oil and gas.

“It is utterly crass to draw any parallels between what is going on in Ukraine to Scotland’s situation, when people in Ukraine are fighting and dying to avoid falling under the yolk of the Kremlin.

“I am astounded that the President of the SNP, a longstanding politician, would seek to draw any parallels to the democratic decision of the people of Scotland.

"The SNP and Mike Russell must apologise for this post and its promotion and not make such thoughtless comparisons at a time when the people of Ukraine are fighting for their lives."

