Ukraine Crisis: Michael Russell 'astounding' attempt to link Scottish independence with Ukrainian struggle

The SNP president Michael Russell has been accused of an “utterly crass” attempt to compare the Ukrainian struggle against Russia with the pursuit of Scottish independence.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:00 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

In a blog post on the SNP official site entitled Three things Scotland must consider in its response to the Ukraine invasion, Mr Russell draws parallels between Ukraine’s history of Moscow rule and the longevity of the 2014 independence referendum result in Scotland.

Mr Russell wrote: “Just because something was, doesn’t mean it will always continue to be so whether that be rule from Moscow, or the result of an eight-year-old referendum” in the blog post on Monday.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

On the same day, SNP MSP Michelle Thomson apologised after linking Ukraine’s struggle with Russia to Scotland leaving the UK.

Michael Russell, the SNP president, has been accused of an “utterly crass” attempt to compare the Ukrainian struggle against Russia with Scottish independence (Photo: Jane Barlow/ PA).

Read More

Read More
Michelle Thomson SNP MSP apologises for tweet comparing Ukraine's crisis to Scot...

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the SNP and Mr Russell to apologise for the post.

Willie Rennie, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP said: "There's enough hot air coming off Mike Russell to end dependence on Russian oil and gas.

“It is utterly crass to draw any parallels between what is going on in Ukraine to Scotland’s situation, when people in Ukraine are fighting and dying to avoid falling under the yolk of the Kremlin.

“I am astounded that the President of the SNP, a longstanding politician, would seek to draw any parallels to the democratic decision of the people of Scotland.

"The SNP and Mike Russell must apologise for this post and its promotion and not make such thoughtless comparisons at a time when the people of Ukraine are fighting for their lives."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

SNPRussiaWillie RennieMichelle ThomsonMoscow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.