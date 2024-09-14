Trade unions are calling for the Scottish Government to allow nuclear power to contribute to the country’s net zero energy mix - amid fears over highly-skilled jobs.

SNP ministers have been urged to rethink their opposition to nuclear power and “exploit its potential” amid fears highly-skilled energy jobs are leaving Scotland for the rest of the UK.

The renewed fears have ramped up after Petroineos confirmed Scotland’s only oil refinery, at Grangemouth, will close next year, with the loss of 400 direct jobs and impacting almost 3,000 jobs in total.

SNP ministers have been warned by trade unions “the jobs promised through the just transition have not materialised”, amid concerns the Scottish Government’s tunnel vision on wind power is shutting the door on wider job opportunities in the energy sector.

The refinery closure at Grangemouth came before the Scottish Government’s just transition plan for the site had been published, despite being first promised by Nicola Sturgeon back in 2022. The decision has raised concerns about the prospects of energy workers moving from fossil fuels jobs into cleaner technologies.

Yesterday, First Minister John Swinney met with trade unions at Grangemouth and said “intense dialogue” would continue amid an ambition “to secure sustainable, skilled jobs in Grangemouth for many years to come”.

Energy, including nuclear power, is reserved to Westminster, but SNP ministers can block new developments north of the Border by vetoing planning applications, which is a devolved matter. The SNP has a long-standing opposition to nuclear power, but union bosses are demanding a change of heart.

Nuclear power can contribute to a net-zero energy mix as it has a relatively small carbon footprint. The Labour UK government is supportive of expanding Britain’s use of nuclear power, including in Scotland.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has previously suggested that “nuclear, and the highly paid and skilled jobs it brings, must be part of Scotland’s energy mix”.

In Labour’s manifesto ahead of the general election, the party said new nuclear power stations “will play an important role in helping the UK achieve energy security and clean power while securing thousands of good, skilled jobs”.

The GMB has penned a letter to Deputy First Minister and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes and Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin, seen by The Scotsman, calling on the Government to ensure Scotland does not lose out on the economic benefits of nuclear power.

The letter from GMB Scotland policy and external relations officer Rory Steel said: “Scotland is missing the opportunities that come with nuclear expansion.

“The Scottish Government’s continued block on new nuclear energy is forcing the sector into decline despite the benefits it brings to meeting net zero targets, energy security and high skilled, high-paid employment to thousands. The jobs promised through the just transition have not materialised.”

The Scottish Government’s green industrial strategy, published this week, claims as many as 54,000 jobs could be created in the offshore wind sector.

Mr Steel insisted “nuclear in Scotland means jobs in Scotland”. He said: “If new nuclear sites are being built in Scotland, then the work has to be done here.

“According to the ONS [Office for National Statistics], each nuclear job supports a further 2.3 jobs in the wider economy. This ‘multiplier effect’ is the greatest of any part of the low carbon and renewable energy economy (LCREE), and it is significantly higher than investment in wind power can deliver due to the strong nuclear supply chain.”

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “This is no quick fix and will take decades, but that means there is an even greater imperative to begin work as quickly as possible.

“We must make the plans and investments now to meet tomorrow’s targets and if Scotland is at all serious about net zero, then ministers must reconsider nuclear and exploit its potential to reduce emissions and deliver stable and secure energy.

“Hunterston and Torness offer us the opportunity to expand and create low carbon energy and highly-paid jobs. Those jobs are already being created and the economic benefits seized elsewhere on these islands and Scotland must no longer drag our feet.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “New nuclear power is expensive, will take years to become operational and involves significant environmental concerns – not least the long-term disposal and management of radioactive waste.

“Rather than waste further money on nuclear, the Scottish Government has been consistently clear that it makes far greater economic and environmental sense to make greater use of renewable electricity generation.

“We are embracing renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage to drive economic growth, support green jobs and deliver secure, affordable and clean energy for Scotland.