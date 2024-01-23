SNP MPs defend Nicola Sturgeon, but admit WhatsApp message deletion being brought up in constituencies

SNP MPs have defended Nicola Sturgeon after a row over WhatsApp message deleting.

It follows reports of the co-ordinated deletion of WhatsApp messages by Scottish Government officials during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former first minister has insisted the inquiry does have messages between herself and those she regularly communicated with, and that government policy was not discussed over WhatsApp.

Nicola Sturgeon is facing questions over her Whatsapps.

Reactions among the SNP Westminster group have been mixed, with some MPs offering support for Ms Sturgeon, and others expressing concern around the impact the issue is already causing on the doorstep.

SNP Europe and EU accession spokesperson Alyn Smith insisted there was no issue and the whole row was overblown.

The Stirling MP said: “I’m bemused by this. Government business isn’t done on WhatsApp, and the Scottish Government has rigorous record keeping. Nicola committed to give all relevant messages to the inquiry, so when she says anything deleted isn’t relevant, I believe her.

“I can see why the opposition is desperate to try trash her record, but I think the public have longer memories.”

Another SNP MP raised questions about the optics of the situation, but insisted it was an issue of narrative, not misleading the public.

They said: “I’m confident there is nothing to this, it’s just a few troublemakers in the party trying to get it as much coverage as possible. There are a few people out there with agendas, maybe they didn’t get the job they wanted, or they still yearn for the days of [former first minister Alex] Salmond, but it’s very clear they just want people to believe the worst.”

However, other MPs were more concerned. One told The Scotsman the WhatsApp message revelations were already causing a problem in their constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "It got brought up on the doors this weekend. My members aren't happy and feel they can't defend it.”

The MP also criticised the message from national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch suggesting he deleted messages every day as a “pre-bed ritual”, saying it was "jarring to read".