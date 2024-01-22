Scotland’s chief medical officer advised colleagues to delete WhatsApp messages at the end of every day during the pandemic, the UK Covid Inquiry has heard.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith said his approach was in line with Scottish Government advice to delete messages regularly.

The inquiry, which is sitting in Scotland for three weeks, previously heard Nicola Sturgeon failed to retain any WhatsApp messages “whatsoever” from during the Covid crisis.

Gregor Smith

This was met with outrage from opposition politicians, who called it a “shocking betrayal” of the people of Scotland.

The former first minister has since said that while she failed to retain messages, she “was able to obtain copies” which were submitted to the inquiry last year.

Prof Smith was asked about his approach to WhatsApp after the inquiry was shown messages from a CMO weekly call group chat dating from July 2021. In these, officials had been asked for any “hot topics” ahead of a call set to take place the following day.

Alison Strath, the chief pharmaceutical officer for Scotland, said: “Monoclonal antibodies, immunoglobulins, and wait for it… cannabis.”

Professor Graham Ellis, the deputy chief medical officer for Scotland, replied: “Yes please.”

John Harden, the deputy national clinical director, joked: “She keeps promising Graham, but never comes up with the goods!!”

Prof Ellis replied: “That’s why I have my own supply… Hope this isn’t FOI able?”

Prof Smith responded: “Delete at the end of every day...” Prof Ellis then posted a crying-with-laughter emoji and a thumbs up.

Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the inquiry, asked Prof Smith: “Was it your practice to delete messages at the end of every day?”

The chief medical officer said: “The Scottish Government advice in relation to this was not to retain information for longer than it was necessary. It was to make sure that any information which was pertinent, as I say, any information, particularly discussions which ended up in a decision, was captured within the corporate systems.

"So my practice was to make sure that any information which was important in that way was then captured in email form on the system, was formally recorded so that there was an auditable trail. And I think you will see evidence of my approach to this within the conversations, and within other conversations, that I exhort other members of those conversations to do the same. But my practice was when information was no longer useful, it shouldn’t be retained.”

Pushed on whether he deleted messages at the end of every day, Prof Smith said: “If not at the end of every day, then certainly on a frequent basis. I deleted information which was no longer needed.”

He said he retained “any important decisions that were taken”, adding: “It wouldn’t be a verbatim account of a conversation, but it would be the essence of any decision or any approach we should be taking, or information that had been given.”

Prof Smith said: “There was advice given to Scottish Government employees which specifically dealt with informal messaging, and the need to delete on a regular basis any information which was not relevant.”

He said there had also been reminders that official business should not be conducted on WhatsApp and that “there should be regular deletion, partly for security purposes”.

Prof Smith said WhatsApp was largely used as a way to direct people towards pieces of information, or to arrange meetings.