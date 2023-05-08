SNP MP found to have sexually harassed teenager planning to stand at next general election

A SNP MP who was found to have sexually harassed a teenager and was disciplined by the party appears poised to stand again at the next general election.

Patrick Grady, the SNP’s former chief whip, is reportedly preparing to be involved in the SNP candidate selection process, according to The Times.

The MP for Glasgow North “resumed his membership” of the SNP in December following a six-month party suspension in a reinstatement that critics labelled “disgraceful” at the time.

The party’s selection process for next year’s general election is due to start in the summer.

SNP's Patrick Grady, MP for Glasgow North. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Glasgow North is among a host of constituencies across Scotland in the sights of Labour, which is targeting up to 20 seats north of the border.

The victim targeted by Mr Grady in 2016 has previously spoken of his feelings about the MP’s readmission to SNP ranks.

He told The Sun: "The SNP emboldened him to feel like he's untouchable by allowing him back into the party. It seems [former Westminster leader] Ian Blackford's orders of rallying around him, instead of the victim, worked."

Mr Grady, 43, previously said he was “profoundly sorry” after the conclusion of an independent panel’s investigation into his behaviour.

He was found to have made an unwanted sexual advance to the 19-year-old at a social event in 2016 by touching and stroking his hair, back and neck.