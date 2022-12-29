Patrick Grady has SNP whip restored after suspension over sexual harassment

An SNP MP who was found to have sexually harassed a teenager has had the party whip restored.

Patrick Grady was suspended from Westminster for two days earlier this year after he was found to have acted inappropriately towards a male SNP staff member.

Mr Grady, the SNP’s former chief whip, said he was “profoundly sorry” after an independent panel’s investigation.

He was found to have made unwanted sexual advances to the 19-year-old in 2016 by touching and stroking his hair, back and neck.

The Times reported that the SNP member conduct committee "imposed upon Patrick a six-month suspension of his party membership”.

The newspaper reported the contents of an email from SNP Westminster chief whip Martin Docherty-Hughes, which said: “This six-month suspension was backdated to the point at which Patrick’s membership was placed in administrative suspension — and this six-month period has now lapsed.

“Patrick Grady MP has therefore had his membership of the SNP reinstated and, as such, he has regained the SNP Westminster group whip.”

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford previously came under fire over his handling of the complaint against Mr Grady.

In a leaked recording, he was heard telling SNP MPs to rally round Mr Grady, saying he looked forward to “welcoming Patrick back” following his two-day suspension.

The row is thought to have played a part in his eventual decision to step down as SNP Westminster leader earlier this month.

