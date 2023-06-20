SNP MP cleared of bullying Nadine Dorries after liking tweets describing former Tory MP as 'grotesque'

The independent panel has cleared SNP MP John Nicholson after he liked tweets about outgoing Tory MP Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

An SNP MP has been cleared of bullying Nadine Dorries after liking tweets describing her as “grotesque” and a “vacuous goon”.

John Nicholson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, had appealed against a ruling by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner that his conduct on Twitter had amounted to bullying after a complaint by the former Cabinet minister.

An independent panel sided with Mr Nicholson, saying Parliament’s bullying policy “had to be interpreted so as not to preclude vigorous opposition to government, or vigorous defence of government policy and actions. Such is our political system”.