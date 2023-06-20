All Sections
SNP MP cleared of bullying Nadine Dorries after liking tweets describing former Tory MP as 'grotesque'

The independent panel has cleared SNP MP John Nicholson after he liked tweets about outgoing Tory MP Nadine Dorries
By Dale Miller
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST
 Comment
Nadine Dorries. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty ImagesNadine Dorries. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Nadine Dorries. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

An SNP MP has been cleared of bullying Nadine Dorries after liking tweets describing her as “grotesque” and a “vacuous goon”.

John Nicholson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, had appealed against a ruling by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner that his conduct on Twitter had amounted to bullying after a complaint by the former Cabinet minister.

An independent panel sided with Mr Nicholson, saying Parliament’s bullying policy “had to be interpreted so as not to preclude vigorous opposition to government, or vigorous defence of government policy and actions. Such is our political system”.

The panel said the Standards Commissioner had been wrong to ignore Ms Dorries’ own record of tweeting and the fact she had made previous “broad” complaints that had been rejected.

