SNP minister Neil Gray apologises for 'impression given' by football chauffeur row

Mr Gray has been urged to refund taxpayers for the trips

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP health secretary has apologised for giving the impression of acting “more as a fan and less as a minister” after he was chauffeured to Aberdeen football games in a ministerial car.

Neil Gray, a Dons fan, told MSPs he was sorry for the “error” of how this looked, but insisted it was legitimate government business. He said he should have gone to a “wider range” of matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tories called on him to refund taxpayers, and called his explanation an “embarrassment”.

Neil Gray | PA/NationalWorld

In a statement in Holyrood, Mr Gray said: “I am a football fan. I follow Aberdeen. But I should not have allowed the impression to be given that this played any role in my engagements. And I am sorry for my error.”

Mr Gray also revealed he was accompanied by a family member or guest at five of the matches he attended as minister. He attended six in total, including two games involving the Scottish national team.

First Minister John Swinney said he considered the matter closed. He said the ministerial code was clear that family members can travel with ministers in government cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “Neil Gray used government limos to watch his favourite football team and billed them to the taxpayer.

“He seems to be saying he wasn't wrong to charge taxpayers - he was just wrong to only go to Aberdeen games. Neil Gray hasn't just given that impression of being 'more of a fan than a minister', that's exactly what he did.”

She added: “This is pathetic. These excuses are an embarrassment.”

The Tories compared it to the Michael Matheson scandal. Mr Gray took over from Mr Matheson earlier this year after the latter quit the government amid a row over an £11,000 iPad data roaming bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hamilton continued: “This scandal demands a ministerial code investigation because it looks like Neil Gray has misused taxpayers’ money for his own benefit. The SNP must agree to launch one now.”

Addressing MSPs, Mr Gray listed four Aberdeen FC matches he had attended between November 2023 and May 2024, along with the ministerial discussions he took part in at each event.

He said: “The role of ministers in attending events is clearly long established. It is undertaken by ministers here and in every other administration in the UK. Indeed, I expect there are ministers across the UK this week attending events, including sporting events, as official engagements.

“I point this out to make crystal clear that attendance at such events is legitimate. What would not be legitimate would be to use that role as a way to pursue non-ministerial interests – including as a fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a matter of regret to me that, by attending four Aberdeen games, I have given the impression of acting more as a fan and less as a minister.

“I did, of course, attend other football games – Scotland national team games – and other sporting events, but, when it comes to domestic football, I should have ensured I went to see teams other than Aberdeen.

“It was not planned that way, but I should not have allowed that situation to develop. I should have made sure that I attended a wider range of games and not just Aberdeen and I apologise for my error.”