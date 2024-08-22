Massive 10k fall in SNP membership numbers revealed as party accounts published
The SNP’s membership has plummeted again by nearly 10,000, its latest annual accounts show.
Documents show the party had 64,525 members as of June this year, down from around 74,000 at the same time last year. In 2019, the SNP had some 125,000 members.
However, the party recorded a financial surplus of £661,568 during 2023, compared to a deficit of £804,278 in 2022.
This was mainly achieved by two levies imposed on branches, totalling £670,000 - one to fund the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election last year, and another more significant levy to ensure the party was well placed to fight the general election.
The accounts, published by the Electoral Commission, also show the party still owes its former chief executive, Peter Murrell, £60,000. Mr Murrell was charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the SNP earlier this year.
The SNP’s auditors only signed off the accounts on a “qualified” basis because some “original documentation” from before July 2023 was missing.
An SNP spokeswoman said: “As the largest political party by far in Scotland, we encourage everyone who believes in our mission of delivering for people across the country by building a better future as an independent country to join the SNP.”
Elsewhere, UK Labour’s accounts show membership fell by 37,000 to 370,450 by the end of 2023 — a drop of 37,000 from 2022.
