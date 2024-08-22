Massive 10k fall in SNP membership numbers revealed as party accounts published

The party had 64,525 members as of June this year

The SNP’s membership has plummeted again by nearly 10,000, its latest annual accounts show.

Documents show the party had 64,525 members as of June this year, down from around 74,000 at the same time last year. In 2019, the SNP had some 125,000 members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the party recorded a financial surplus of £661,568 during 2023, compared to a deficit of £804,278 in 2022.

This was mainly achieved by two levies imposed on branches, totalling £670,000 - one to fund the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election last year, and another more significant levy to ensure the party was well placed to fight the general election.

First Minister John Swinney. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

The accounts, published by the Electoral Commission, also show the party still owes its former chief executive, Peter Murrell, £60,000. Mr Murrell was charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the SNP earlier this year.

The SNP’s auditors only signed off the accounts on a “qualified” basis because some “original documentation” from before July 2023 was missing.

An SNP spokeswoman said: “As the largest political party by far in Scotland, we encourage everyone who believes in our mission of delivering for people across the country by building a better future as an independent country to join the SNP.”