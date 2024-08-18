SNP members launch bid for Angus Robertson to be suspended over Israel meeting

Angus Robertson is facing a motion to be suspended from his cabinet job over his meeting with the Israeli government that has angered some SNP members.

One local branch of the SNP has reportedly tabled a motion against the external affairs secretary, calling for him to be suspended pending a Scottish Government investigation into the matter. The motion is also understood to call for Mr Robertson to be investigated by the SNP conduct committee for “bringing the party into disrepute”.

Mr Robertson has angered some parts of the SNP after he met with deputy Israeli ambassador to the UK, Daniela Grudsky, earlier this month.

It comes after MSP John Mason had the SNP whip suspended over the weekend after he questioned whether the violence waged by the Israeli government amounted to genocide - suggesting that “if Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed ten times as many”.

The Scottish Government said Mr Robertson and Ms Grudsky “discussed areas of mutual interest, including culture, renewable energy, and engaging the country’s respective diasporas”.

A spokesperson said the SNP minister reiterated “the Scottish Government’s position in calling for an immediate ceasefire by all sides in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages and the opening of safe routes to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza".

Angus Robertson. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

But the Times has reported that party members in Dalkeith have pointed to the UN’s highest court ruling ruled last month that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories was unlawful.

It was claimed that because areas of co-operation were discussed, the talks went against the court’s recommendation that states to avoid any action, including aid or assistance, that would help to maintain the present situation in the Middle East.

According to reports, other SNP members and organisations, including Scots Asians for Independence, are working with the Dalkeith party branch to tally up support for the motion in a bid to have it heard at the party’s conference at the end of the month.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison told the BBC that Mr Robertson had held the meeting to pass on the Scottish Government’s “principled” stance on Gaza.