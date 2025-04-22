SNP loses control of Scottish Parliament business agenda after Jamie Greene defection from Tories

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP has lost control of the business agenda at Holyrood after a Tory MSP defected to the Liberal Democrats.

Jamie Greene left Russell Findlay’s party earlier this month, accusing the Conservatives of pursuing a “Reform-lite agenda that appeals to the worst of our society”.

Jamie Greene and Alex Cole-Hamilton | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Amid speculation he would do so, Mr Greene joined the Lib Dems two days later and was unveiled at the party’s Scottish conference in Inverness.

The updated Holyrood arithmetic, alongside SNP MSP John Mason losing the party whip and the death of serving Government minister Christina McKelvie, means opposition parties now carry 64 votes on the bureau that agrees what is discussed at the Scottish Parliament.

As things stand, the SNP will no longer have a majority to set the agenda - with the Lib Dems now represented.

Following discussions with Holyrood officials, Scottish Lib Dems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will also get an extra question at First Minister’s Questions.

Mr Greene will now represent the Scottish Liberal Democrats on Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee as deputy convenor and Willie Rennie will now take the party’s place on the Scottish Parliament’s bureau.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “With the addition of Jamie Greene to our group, we have gained a principled and eloquent parliamentarian who wants to get things done.

“His brave decision to join Scottish Liberal Democrats will also have a significant impact on events in the Parliament, because it breaks through years of dominance on the powerful body which controls parliamentary timetabling. The SNP will no longer have the majority say on how Parliament runs and works.”

He added: “The Liberal Democrats’ elevation to the bureau will give the majority of MSPs who are not from the SNP back control of our Parliament. The SNP will need to compromise, not railroad through its own agenda.

“We will work with other opposition parties to use these extra levers over areas such as ministerial statements and the timetabling of debates and legislation to hold the SNP to account and ensure that they are focused on the issues that matter most.