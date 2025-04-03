Jamie Greene quits 'Reform-light' Scottish Tories with scathing letter to Russell Findlay

Jamie Green has resigned from the Scottish Conservatives and will sit as an independent MSP.

A Scottish Conservative MSP has quit the party, warning Russell Findlay is bringing forward a “Reform-light agenda that appeals to the worst of our society”.

In a scathing resignation letter, West of Scotland MSP, Jamie Greene, has “taken the difficult decision” to quit the Tories at Holyrood “with immediate effect”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene | PA

The MSP has claimed he does not believe “I have left the Conservative Party”, adding “the party has left me”.

His resignation comes after Tory MSP, Maurice Golden, told The Scotsman the party was “dismantling the Ruth Davidson era”

Mr Greene, who will sit as an independent MSP, has held frontbench positions for the Tories for transport, justice and education.

In his letter to the party leader, Mr Greene has pointed to joining the “modern party led by David Cameron”, but warned “the unfortunate truth, however, is that the Scottish Conservative Party which I joined simply no longer exists”.

He said: “This is a decision which I have not taken lightly, and one which has weighed heavily on my mind for some time. I have enormous respect for the many Conservative colleagues and activists that I have worked with over the years. I wish the party no ill will, and hope that feeling is reciprocated.”

Mr Greene added: “I joined the party that supported gay marriage, in which minority communities were welcome, which pledged commitment to a net-zero environment and which was a political ‘big tent and broad church’.

“It was an election-winning formula and I felt as though I had truly found my political home. It was a party that made a young, working class, gay man from Greenock feel very welcome. I do not regret that decision.

Scottish Conservatives leader Russell Findlay | Getty Images

“I proudly supported the upbeat and refreshing leadership of our former leader, Ruth Davidson.”

But Mr Greene has launched an attack on Mr Findlay’s leadership of the Scottish Tories. He said: “Chasing the votes of Reform Party supporters will never see the Scottish Conservatives in government. There simply aren't enough fringe right wing Scottish voters to achieve that.”

The MSP said he has previously “warned we were deserting the middle ground”.

He added: “The party now rests its hopes on a Reform-light agenda that appeals to the worst of our society and not the best. We now run the very serious and immediate risk of becoming once again the party of social vision and morality wars.

“My generation of Conservative politicians helped put the ‘nasty party’ name in the bin, but it now appears that it was just filed away in a drawer marked pending. I am not alone in feeling this way, although I am perhaps one of the first to say so publicly.”

In response, Mr Findlay said that “on a personal level, losing any colleague is disappointing”, adding: “I wish Jamie well.”

He said: “But when I was elected, I promised to take the party in a new direction and said that we needed to be different.

“I promised change and I keep my promises, so I will keep standing up for the common-sense values of mainstream Scotland and opposing the damage caused by Holyrood’s left-wing consensus.

“I’ll continue taking a strong stance against the SNP on tax, gender self-identification, and the damage they’ve done to Scotland’s schools.