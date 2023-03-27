Yousaf is set to become Scotland’s youngest first minister and also the first ever person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post after he was elected SNP leader.
A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next first minister.
The current Scottish Health Secretary will be declared Scotland’s sixth first minister after a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
Ms Sturgeon, who was Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister, announced last month she was stepping down after more than eight years in the job.
SNP leadership race: Humza Yousaf is elected new SNP leader and prospective First Minister
How will the process work?
SNP members have until midday to vote for their new leader – and Scotland’s next first minister, subject to Holyrood approval.
The fate of the three candidates is set to be revealed at around 2pm on Monday at the BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh.
It has been a long and at times fiery contest between the SNP candidates, buit who is the favourite to win?
We are now at the point where all we can do is wait.
But what did the polls say?
Polls put the candidates almost neck and neck, with Mr Yousaf favourite among SNP voters, according to an Ipsos Scotland survey of 1,023 Scots, with a net favourability of 11%, compared with 6% for his rival, Ms Forbes.
The SNP’s depute leader has backed the regular publication of membership figures after a wrangle prompted the resignation of the party’s head of communications and chief executive.
All three candidates in the SNP leadership contest backed the publication of the the number of members in the party earlier in the race. But the published figure showed media reports of a drop of about 30,000, which the party’s press office robustly rejected, were accurate.
Nicola Sturgeon’s successor has been left to “pick up the pieces” of the First Minister’s “woeful record”, Scottish Labour has said
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urged the next SNP leader to address the Scottish Government’s “overflowing in-tray”.
That includes a focus on the NHS, with one in seven – 772,887 people – Scots on a waiting list for treatment, according to Public Health Scotland data.
