Humza Yousaf has been elected as SNP leader and set to become Scotland's first minister.

Yousaf is set to become Scotland’s youngest first minister and also the first ever person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post after he was elected SNP leader.

The current Scottish Health Secretary will be declared Scotland’s sixth first minister after a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon, who was Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister, announced last month she was stepping down after more than eight years in the job.