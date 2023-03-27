All Sections
SNP leadership race LIVE: Updates as new SNP leader set to be revealed

The new SNP leader is set to be announced with following weeks of campaigning from Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes in a bid to become Scotland's first minister.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:29 BST
 Comment

The SNP will reveal the results of the two-week online ballot in Edinburgh at 2pm.

A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next first minister.

Frontrunners Mr Yousaf, 37, and Ms Forbes, 32, have particularly clashed over their record in government and their social views.

The next leader of the SNP is set to be chosen following a fiery five-week contest.
Polls put the candidates almost neck and neck, with Mr Yousaf favourite among SNP voters, according to an Ipsos Scotland survey of 1,023 Scots, with a net favourability of 11%, compared with 6% for his rival, Ms Forbes.

We’ll have live updates in our live blog as well as the results from 2pm.

SNP leadership race: Updates as new SNP leader set to be revealed

Show new updates

It has been a long and at times fiery contest between the SNP candidates, buit who is the favourite to win?

Here’s a look at how the bookies see it.

How will the process work?

SNP members have until midday to vote for their new leader – and Scotland’s next first minister, subject to Holyrood approval.

The fate of the three candidates is set to be revealed at around 2pm on Monday at the BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh.

A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next first minister.

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on what is a huge day in Scottish politics.

