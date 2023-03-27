A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next first minister.
Frontrunners Mr Yousaf, 37, and Ms Forbes, 32, have particularly clashed over their record in government and their social views.
Polls put the candidates almost neck and neck, with Mr Yousaf favourite among SNP voters, according to an Ipsos Scotland survey of 1,023 Scots, with a net favourability of 11%, compared with 6% for his rival, Ms Forbes.
It has been a long and at times fiery contest between the SNP candidates, buit who is the favourite to win?
How will the process work?
SNP members have until midday to vote for their new leader – and Scotland’s next first minister, subject to Holyrood approval.
The fate of the three candidates is set to be revealed at around 2pm on Monday at the BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh.
