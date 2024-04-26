SNP leader Humza Yousaf says he will not resign as First Minister amid no confidence motions

Humza Yousaf has declared that he will not resign as First Minister, despite no confidence motions being submitted in both him and his Government.

Speaking at an appearance at a housing estate in Dundee, just 24 hours after he dramatically scrapped the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens, Mr Yousaf he said he will not stand down and intends to fight the vote of no confidence in him lodged by the Tories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked if he would work with Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan, whose vote could be potentially critical to his survival, the First Minister said he would be writing to all leaders, inviting them to a meeting in an attempt to “make minority government work”.

Mr Yousaf said of the Tory motion: “I’m confident I can win that vote.” The First Minister said he understood the anger and hurt of the Greens and he would be reaching out to them, adding both the SNP and the party led by Green Harvie and Lorna Slater had many shared interests.

Mr Yousaf said he would be writing to every party leader in Holyrood to seek a meeting, and that he would urge the Greens to reconsider their position.

“I empathise with their position because I understand how they must be feeling,” he said of the Greens’ co-leaders.

The comments were made as Mr Yousaf pledged an uplift of £80 million for affordable housing over two years, in his first policy announcement since ending the Bute House Agreement.

First Minister Humza Yousaf visits a housing development in Dundee. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

With the SNP now a minority Government and a motion of no confidence in him looming, he said he would increase the budget for affordable housing supply to £600m in 2024/25.

After pulling out of an engagement in Glasgow earlier on Friday, Mr Yousaf set out the housing budget increase during a visit to Hillcrest Housing Association’s Derby Street Development in Dundee.

Earlier, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn had said Mr Yousaf would “come out fighting” as opponents seek to bring down his Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end of the power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens means the SNP can no longer count on a majority at Holyrood. The £80m will go towards acquiring properties to bring into use for affordable housing.

Joe FitzPatrick MSP with First Minister Humza Yousaf (right) during a visit to the Hillcrest Homes housing development in Dundee. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has said it is “pretty clear” Mr Yousaf is not able to unite the Scottish Parliament following the collapse of the Bute House Agreement. Mr Harvie said it was now up to the SNP to find a suitable leader.

“Very clearly, he doesn’t have the confidence of Parliament – I think that’s going to be clear,” he said. “We said very clearly the responsibility of the decision is on him. He needs to bear the consequences of that reckless and damaging decision.

“I think it’s pretty clear he’s not the person who is going to be able to bring together a majority of Parliament.”

Asked if there was any way back for Mr Yousaf in terms of working with the Greens, Mr Harvie said the First Minister had “broken trust”, adding: “He still hasn’t really given any clarity on why he made such a dramatic U-turn and broken a promise on which he was elected as First Minister.

“So it’s very difficult to see how you can have a conversation that leads to a constructive outcome on the basis of that lack of trust.”

Scottish Government ministers have pledged to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, but Labour has said they are not on track to meet this target.

Mr Yousaf said: “Housing is essential in our efforts to tackle child poverty and reduce inequality across Scotland, and it supports jobs and growth in the economy. Providing good quality, affordable housing is at the very core of what my Government is doing to make Scotland a better place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While there is a single person homeless in our country, it is simply not acceptable to have houses sitting empty – so I am determined that we remove the barriers and provide the money that will enable councils to buy properties so they can become affordable homes again.

“This £80m will build on the success of our national acquisition programme which I announced last year, which spent more than £60m and delivered more than 1,000 affordable homes. This is one of a number of actions we are prioritising to help to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation.