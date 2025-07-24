The Scottish Government is set to publish its flagship Heat in Buildings Bill in the coming months.

SNP ministers have been accused of having “no real plan to decarbonise homes” after the number of grants and loans for clean systems has dropped over the last two years.

The Scottish Government is poised to publish its long-delayed Heat in Buildings Bill in the coming months which will map out a strategy to ending fossil fuel boilers being used to heat buildings by 2045, but has been criticised for watering down its initial ambition.

Air Source Heat Pumps

Despite a need to accelerate the number of heat pumps being installed in homes, statistics show that the number of applications to the Home Energy Scotland grant and loan scheme fell from 2022-23 to 2022-24 with a further drop to 2024-25.

For clean heating systems including heat pumps, grant funding of up to £7,500 is available, with an additional £7,500 of funding available as an interest free loan.

According to the statistics, 7,540 applications to the support scheme were received in 2022-23, falling to 6,516 in 2023-24 and just 5,120 in 2024-25.

The Scottish Government removed the ability to apply for funding for solar projects through the scheme amid fears those applications were swallowing too much of the money.

But the number of applications containing heat pumps has only increased from 2,537 in 2022-23 to 3,085 in 2023-24 to 3,130 in 2024-25.

According to official figures for MCS accredited installations, the number of heat pumps in Scotland doubled from 2,448 in 2019 to 5,146 in 2922. A total of 6,388 heat pumps were installed in 2023, while the number was 7,660 in 2024.

Emissions in the buildings sector have decreased by more than 30 per cent since 1990 but the Scottish Government will need to ramp up the pace if the heat transition is to be completed by 2045.

Scottish Labour net zero spokesperson, Sarah Boyack, said: “By upgrading houses we can make people’s homes warmer and keep their bills lower, but the SNP’s flagship scheme is in chaos.

Scottish Labour's Sarah Boyack

“From failing to retrofit homes and to delaying its Heat in Buildings Bill, it’s clear the SNP has no real plan to decarbonise homes.

“The SNP must urgently identify what is causing this decline and set out a workable strategy to upgrade homes, cut people's heating costs and emissions and ensure that there are skilled staff available to deliver the improvements needed across Scotland.”

Scottish Conservative shadow energy secretary, Douglas Lumsden, said: “This shows that Scots are turning their back on the SNP’s unrealistic heat pump plans.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden | supplied

“That’s hardly surprising given households would have to foot huge bills to install these new systems.

“SNP ministers should do the right thing and scrap their heat in buildings bill, which would make Scots poorer.”

In April, the Scottish Government confirmed it was scrapping deadlines legally-requiring homeowners to replace gas boilers after claiming the original strategy, drawn up by Patrick Harvie risked “burdening every individual householder with an overly onerous responsibility”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Home Energy Scotland grant and loan scheme remains a significant driver of heat pump installations in Scotland, with more than 2,500 heat pumps funded in 2024.