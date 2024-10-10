SNP finally has a 'spring in its step', says Humza Yousaf - and here's why

Humza Yousaf, the former first minister, said his party could be in a ‘really good place’ by the time of the Holyrood election

The SNP has a “spring in its step” following a collapse in support for Labour, Humza Yousaf has said.

The former first minister said his party could be in a “really good place” by the time of the next Holyrood election in 2026.

Former first minister Humza Yousaf | PA

Support for the SNP slumped at the general election in July, with the party dropping from 48 MPs to just nine, while Labour secured 37. However, the row over the winter fuel payment has reportedly hit Labour on the doorstep, while the SNP has been boosted by recent council by-election victories.

Speaking to the Community Radio Network, Mr Yousaf said: “Probably in the days and weeks after the general election result, [Scottish Labour leader] Anas Sarwar was probably thinking of measuring the curtains in Bute House [the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh]. I think he’s in a very different place now.

“I know about rocky starts, but I don’t think anybody would have imagined the collapse in the support for the UK Labour Party in less than 100 days. Labour in Scotland have no place to hide.

“I think the SNP, coming off the back of three by-election wins definitely has a spring in its step. If you want a first minister that only answers to Scotland, not to his boss in London, then you’re going to have to vote for John Swinney.

John Swinney | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“I think the SNP, if we can keep focused on what matters to people, keep delivering for them, get rid of some of the more difficult issues around our neck, then I think we’ll be in a really good place.”

Elsewhere, Mr Yousaf admitted his decision to resign as first minister in April was “tough”. He said he “could have hung on” by reaching an agreement with Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, which has one MSP, but chose not to.

He said: “There was a deal there to be done with Alba. It could have been done. But as I said at the time I just wasn’t willing to trade in my principles and I couldn’t have done that and been happy.

“And to be frank, I may have clung on. There would have been a general election. The result would have been the same. And so I probably would have had to go anyway.

“Ending the Green deal was the right thing to do. The way in which it was done is the real problem. My execution of that is my execution alone, nobody else’s. It was poorly handled and I paid the price for that.”

Mr Yousaf’s abrupt decision to end the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens left him without the necessary support to lead a minority government in Holyrood. He previously admitted he had "clearly underestimated" the anger of the Greens.

His time in charge was overshadowed by factors including the ongoing police investigation into the SNP, which exploded into the spotlight just days after he took office following the arrest of Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon.