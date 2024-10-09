Rebel Labour MSP insists there is 'no moral case' for winter fuel cut

Richard Leonard rebelled against his party over winter fuel payments | PA

Richard Leonard said the policy was ‘socially unjust’

A Labour MSP who rebelled against his party over winter fuel payments has insisted there is “no moral case” for scaling back the benefit.

Richard Leonard, a former party leader in Scotland, said the policy was “socially unjust” and should be reversed.

He backed a call from First Minister John Swinney to demand the UK Government reverses its “damaging” decision to introduce means-testing for the payment.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament voted by 99 to 14 in favour of a motion from Mr Swinney, insisting the Labour Government at Westminster changes course.

Mr Leonard and Labour MSP Alex Rowley both supported the motion. In a statement, Mr Leonard said: “I voted to keep the winter fuel allowance because for me the principle of providing universal support to our pensioners is unyielding. This was the first time I had ever voted with the government against the Labour whip. I did not do it lightly and I do not support the SNP’s position on means testing.

“Giving the winter fuel payment to everyone is the only way to guarantee that everyone who needs it will get it. We know that the oldest pensioners are the poorest pensioners, many of them women denied access to occupational pensions and on low basic state pensions.

“There is no moral case for ending this payment, it is socially unjust, and the economic case does not stack up. The policy is wrong and should be reversed.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told MSPs on Tuesday that the UK Government does not want to cut the winter fuel payment.

He added: “(The UK Government) are not responsible for the chaos and damage inherited from the Tories. Why the SNP of all people want to minimise the damage the Tories have done is for them to explain. So I repeat, the decision of the winter fuel payment is not a decision that the Chancellor wanted to make.”

The Scottish equivalent, which was due to begin this year but has been pushed back as a result of the decision, could allow Scottish ministers to “make different choices”, Mr Sarwar added.

He urged the Government to use £41 million in Barnett consequentials to restart the fuel insecurity fund.

Mr Swinney said introducing means-testing alongside the rise in the energy price cap represented a “double whammy” that will hit older Scots and vulnerable households.

He said the Scottish Government is “working urgently to mitigate the impact of the UK Government’s damaging decision”, telling MSPs he has written to councils seeking their “urgent assistance” in encouraging more older people to claim pension credit – thus allowing them to qualify for the winter fuel payment.

The First Minister said his Government was spending a record £6.1 billion on benefits north of the border, but he told MSPs it “cannot continue to backfill UK austerity policy decisions”.

Mr Swinney said: “Reversing this decision on the winter fuel payment will be a vital step in ensuring our citizens can afford to live in warm homes.”