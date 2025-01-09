Fears children 'rushed out' of secure care as SNP admit only three of 78 beds empty
Fears have been raised that children could be “rushed out” of secure care to make way for more serious cases after the Scottish Government admitted there are only three beds left across Scotland.
There are 78 secure care accommodation places for those under the age of 18 - used for “children who may be a significant risk to themselves or others in the community”.
A Scottish Government pledge to ‘keep the promise’, championed by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, commits to end the placement of 16 and 17-year-olds in young offenders’ institutions.
Secure care is provided by four independent charities. However, admissions had been paused at St Mary’s Kenmure in Bishopbriggs after the Care Inspectorate raised “serious and significant concerns”, warning that taking in more people would create a “serious risk to the life” of its residents”.
In December, the Care Inspectorate restarted new admissions, but the capacity has been capped at 12 of the 24 overall spaces.
SNP minister for children and young people, Natalie Don-Innes, told MSPs that a contingency plan was being drawn up - and raised the possibility of placing those with mental health needs in health facilities to free up space in secure care.
Speaking in Holyrood, she said: “This morning there were three places available in secure accommodation in Scotland.
“This is not unprecedented because the needs of children in secure care can be complex, often requiring multiple interventions such as multiple secure accommodation beds when a child’s needs are too complex to be managed within a single space. Capacity, therefore, can shift daily.”
Ms Don-Innes acknowledged the “small margin” between admissions and capacity was “smaller than we would wish”, adding that boosting space “would be intolerably expensive”.
The minister stressed that “in recent years”, there had been a “steady decline in the number of secure care placements required in Scotland” from an average of 75 in 2021/22 to 59 in 2022/23.
But she added: “In recent months, the position has been affected by the small increase in demand and sentenced children placed in secure accommodation rather than young offenders’ institutions.”
Ms Don-Innes pointed to a “contingency plan” being drawn up with council umbrella body Cosla and the Care inspectorate.
She said the Scottish Government was exploring being able to “repurpose some elements of the existing secure accommodation estate” to add “additional capacity in the system”.
Ms Don-Innes said: "Contingency actions are also focusing on high-intensity wrap-around services, including identifying and enabling effective alternatives to secure care, such as health interventions which focus on diverting certain individuals with mental health needs into appropriate settings.”
She stressed the Scottish Government was “committed to developing a more resilient and responsive system of secure care provision, capacity preservation and placement management”.
Scottish Labour children and young people spokesperson, Martin Whitfield, warned there was “on average only one bed available” during the festive period and claimed “there are in fact only two beds” currently available.
He called on the Scottish Government to ensure that “on no occasion is someone rushed out of secure accommodation to make provision for a more serious case”.
Mr Whitfield added: “There is a great concern that young people placed in secure accommodation on a care and welfare basis are possibly being rushed out to create space and to facilitate flexibility before it’s safe to do so.”
The minister said she could “absolutely give that assurance”.