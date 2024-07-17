The death comes two years after the Government vowed to stop sending under-18s to the facility

A 17-year-old boy has died in Polmont Young Offenders Institution, two years after the Government vowed to stop sending under-18s to the facility.

Jonathan Beadle died on Saturday, with his address given as “of HMP & YOI Polmont”. No further details about his death were provided.

It is understood he was previously in a secure children’s unit before being moved to Polmont.

Young people aged 16 and 17 are supposed to be placed in secure accommodation rather than YOIs under the Children (Care and Justice) (Scotland) Bill, which became law last month.

In March 2022, the Scottish Government vowed that under-18s would no longer be sent to young offender institutions.

The Bill was introduced in response to a damning review in 2020 which said putting 16 and 17-year-olds in prison environments was “deeply inappropriate”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson has previously said: “This Bill aims to end the placement of under-18s in young offenders institutions, with secure accommodation being the normal place of detention instead.

“The decision on whether to detain a child remains with the independent judiciary. On turning 18, young people who have a significant part of their sentence still to serve will be transferred to prison.”

On Wednesday, a Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual.

“Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal. Fatal accident inquiries are held in due course.”

The findings of a fatal accident inquiry which examined the deaths of William Brown, 16, and Katie Allan, 21, are currently awaited. They both took their own lives in separate incidents at Polmont YOI within months of each other in 2018.

Victims and community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “Every death in custody is a tragedy and I extend my deepest condolences to Jonathan’s family. As a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“The Children (Care and Justice) (Scotland) Act, which received royal assent on June 4, includes provisions to end the placement of under-18s in young offenders institutions.

“We are working with the Scottish Prison Service and secure accommodation providers to commence these provisions shortly. The decision on whether to detain a child remains with the independent judiciary.”

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Allan’s mother, Linda Allan said she was “devastated” but not surprised to hear about another death in Polmont.

"The only thing that surprises me is that not more young people are dying," she said.

Ms Allan, a student at Glasgow University, was found dead in her cell on June 4 while serving a 16-month sentence for drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. William Brown, also known as William Lindsay, who had been in care repeatedly, was found dead in his cell on October 7, three days after being admitted as there was no space in a children’s secure unit, having walked into a police station with a knife.