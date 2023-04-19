All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
32 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
46 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

SNP finances turmoil: Colin Beattie quits as party treasurer following arrest

Colin Beattie has quit as SNP treasurer after he was arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

By Dale Miller
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

The 71-year-old stood down from the role on Wednesday afternoon, after failing to show for Holyrood committee business earlier in the day.

In a statement released through the party, Mr Beattie also confirmed he would be “stepping back” from his role on Holyrood’s public audit committee until the probe has concluded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “This afternoon I informed the party leader that I will be stepping back from my role as SNP national treasurer with immediate effect.

Colin Beattie has quit as SNP treasurer. Picture: PAColin Beattie has quit as SNP treasurer. Picture: PA
Colin Beattie has quit as SNP treasurer. Picture: PA

“I have also informed the SNP chief whip at Holyrood that I will be stepping back from my role on the public audit committee until the police investigation has concluded.

“On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency.

“I will continue to co-operate fully with Police Scotland’s inquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case.”

Mr Beattie was arrested on Tuesday before later being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Related topics:Colin BeattieSNPHolyroodHumza YousafPolice Scotland