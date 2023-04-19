Colin Beattie has quit as SNP treasurer after he was arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

In a statement released through the party, Mr Beattie also confirmed he would be “stepping back” from his role on Holyrood’s public audit committee until the probe has concluded.

He said: “This afternoon I informed the party leader that I will be stepping back from my role as SNP national treasurer with immediate effect.

Colin Beattie has quit as SNP treasurer. Picture: PA

“I have also informed the SNP chief whip at Holyrood that I will be stepping back from my role on the public audit committee until the police investigation has concluded.

“On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency.