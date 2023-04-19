The 71-year-old stood down from the role on Wednesday afternoon, after failing to show for Holyrood committee business earlier in the day.
In a statement released through the party, Mr Beattie also confirmed he would be “stepping back” from his role on Holyrood’s public audit committee until the probe has concluded.
He said: “This afternoon I informed the party leader that I will be stepping back from my role as SNP national treasurer with immediate effect.
“I have also informed the SNP chief whip at Holyrood that I will be stepping back from my role on the public audit committee until the police investigation has concluded.
“On a personal level, this decision has not been easy, but it is the right decision to avoid further distraction to the important work being led by Humza Yousaf to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency.
“I will continue to co-operate fully with Police Scotland’s inquiries and it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further on a live case.”
Mr Beattie was arrested on Tuesday before later being released without charge “pending further investigation”.