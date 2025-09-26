New standards will see homeowners judged on “heat retention” and “heating system type” and likely to face penalties for gas boilers

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property chiefs have demanded SNP ministers delay proposed flagship energy efficiency standards - claiming the current timetable risks “exacerbating the ongoing housing crisis” by putting too much financial strain on landlords.

The Scottish Government is drawing up new energy standards, with all properties to meet a reformed EPC C standard as a stop gap before all homes will be required to replace fossil fuel gas boilers by 2045.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls have been made for SNP ministers to further delay energy efficiency rules

More than one million homes in Scotland are estimated to be below the current EPC C standards.

What will the new energy efficiency standards be?

The new standards, due to be finalised by the Scottish Government this year, will see homeowners judged on a “heat retention rating” on a scale of A to G, along with a “heating system type rating” and are likely to penalise fossil fuel gas boilers. The reformed standards will also include an “energy cost rating”.

When are now energy efficiency standards due to come into force?

The Scottish Government intends to lay its revised EPC regulations before the end of the year, with the rules likely to come into effect in the second half of 2026 to align with the UK government's new home energy model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, all rental homes will need to meet the revised EPC rating C by 2033, but new lettings will be required to hit the new standards by 2028. Property bosses are claiming that this timescale, especially for new lets, will not give landlords long enough to improve the efficiency of their properties and may limit the supply of homes to rent.

Anamika Dwivedi, senior policy officer at the Scottish Property Federation, said: “While we naturally welcome measures to improve the energy performance of homes within the rented sector, thus saving tenants money and tackling fuel poverty, we fundamentally believe that a more collaborative, balanced and proportionate approach is needed.

“One that must consider the needs of both landlords and tenants and be realistic about the ability of the sector to prepare for this. That is why we are calling for a more achievable commencement date of 2030 for new tenancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The risk of not doing so will place significant financial strain on the private rented sector, potentially exacerbating the ongoing housing crisis and limiting the supply of homes to rent.”

Delay demands ‘disgraceful’

Scottish Greens MSP, Patrick Harvie, who drew up initial energy efficiency plans while a government minister, has warned it is “disgraceful” for the Scottish Property Federation to “suggest that the housing crisis is an excuse for keeping homes cold and inefficient”.

Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie | Jane Barlow/Press Association

He added: “The truth is that this policy has been delayed, delayed and delayed again. It has been government policy for well over a decade, and any further delays would be utterly unacceptable.

"There are responsible landlords out there who charge a fair rent and take pride in keeping their properties up to a decent standard. But, sadly, there are far too many who have spent the last decade extracting the maximum rent they can, and watching their property values increase, but who are still unwilling to invest in basic energy efficiency measures. If they won't do it voluntarily, it's past time that the law forced them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the Scottish Property Federation’s recognition of the importance of improving the energy performance of homes in the private rented sector, which is essential to help achieve our twin goals of reducing fuel poverty and cutting our emissions.