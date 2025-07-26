The transition from fossil fuels to green energy is a serious challenge that needs serious people in charge (Picture: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Only one in five Scots believe the energy transition away from oil and gas will create jobs, a new poll has revealed.

The nationwide survey, conducted by YouGov for the GMB and Prospect trade unions, shows that Scots have more at stake in the drive to cut emissions than anywhere else in the UK, but share far less confidence it will deliver economic or climate benefits.

The UK and Scottish governments have insisted that a just transition will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in clean technologies for former oil and gas workers as the industry declines, but the poll of 2,100 people across the UK reveals most Scots are unconvinced.

The survey suggests that 17 per cent of Scots work in the energy sector or know someone who does - a far higher proportion than anywhere else in the UK. But less than half, 47 per cent, feel positive about the transition from oil and gas to renewable energy - lower than in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - while 21 per cent feel negative, more than any of the other home nations.

Almost one in three fear the energy transition will cost jobs in Scotland, also the highest proportion across the UK and almost three times the proportion in England.

Only 17 per cent of Scots think the transition will increase job opportunities, the lowest level of optimism across the country.

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “Experienced and skilled workers across oil and gas know better than anyone what the scale of this transition will demand and what is at stake.

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour | Andrew Cawley

“Promises of green jobs tomorrow mean nothing when real jobs are being lost today and, so far, this transition has been something done to our workers and their communities not with them.

“These workers understand change and know how to make it happen but their expert voice has been drowned out by the din of politicians and campaigners making a noise instead of a plan.

“The insight and expertise of workers must be front and centre in this transition and, if it is not, this transition will fail.”

Prospect general secretary, Mike Clancy, added: “The government have raised the ambition on energy policy, which is welcome.

“Now they need to be bigger and bolder when it comes to energy jobs and put energy workers at the heart of this agenda.”

The Scottish Government is also under increasing pressure to reverse its ban on new nuclear power as the construction of new small modular reactors in England is poised to create thousands of well-paid jobs and apprenticeships.

Scottish Labour net zero spokesperson, Sarah Boyack, said: “Scotland can be a global clean energy superpower, but both the Tories and the SNP have been squandering this opportunity.

Scottish Labour's Sarah Boyack

“Under the SNP green jobs targets have been missed, supply chain jobs have been sent abroad, our seabeds have been sold off on the cheap, and just transition funding has been frittered away with little to show for it.”

Scottish Conservative energy and net zero spokesperson, Douglas Lumsden, said: “With the SNP repeatedly missing their own emissions targets, it’s little wonder public confidence is collapsing in their ability to deliver the renewable jobs they keep promising.

“Warm words on green jobs are cold comfort to the thousands of skilled oil and gas workers who have been chucked on the scrapheap by both Labour and the SNP.”

Climate Action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “We’re clear in our support for a just transition for Scotland’s valued oil and gas sector, which recognises the maturity of the North Sea basin and is in line with our climate change commitments.

“Communities, workers, and trade unions are at the heart of Scotland’s renewable energy transition, and we are committed to ensuring local voices are central to any decisions we take, this includes the voices of the workforce within our oil and gas industry.

“Through initiatives such as the Just Transition Fund and the Energy Transition Fund, the Scottish Government has already invested £120 million in the North East’s transition to net zero to help create green jobs, support innovation, and secure the highly skilled workforce of the future.