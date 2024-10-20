SNP interim chief executive apologises after 'shameful' Royal Family comments

The interim SNP chief executive has been branded “shameful” after social media posts she shared that called for the Royal Family to be executed emerged.

The newly-appointed interim chief executive of the SNP has apologised after sharing “shameful” comments about the Royal Family just weeks ago.

Carol Beattie was announced by the SNP’s executive committee as the interim replacement for Murray Foote, who resigned after 14 months in the post.

Carol Beattie is the new interim chief executive of the SNP (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Ms Beattie, the former chief executive of Stirling Council, has said sorry after sharing disparaging comments about the monarchy following Kate, the Duchess of Rothesay’s cancer diagnosis.

The interim SNP chief executive shared a post what said it was “time for the French solution to the monarchy”, raising the prospect the Royal Family should be executed.

Another post written by Ms Beattie claimed that intelligent people do not support the monarchy and those that do “use them as symbols of their bigotry or xenophobic values”.

After stepping down as Stirling Council chief executive, Ms Beattie shared a video of man saying “get Westminster to f***”.

Speaking to the Sunday Post, Ms Beattie, whose X account is now locked, said: “I apologise for any offence caused by the language I used and have removed the tweets.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “The murky appointment of Carol Beattie highlights the level of chaos unfolding within the scandal-ridden SNP.

“Despite saying he would stay on until a permanent replacement was found, Murray Foote obviously couldn’t leave fast enough from the turmoil of the SNP.

“Carol Beattie’s shameful conduct and endorsement of deeply offensive comments has no place in politics and demonstrates the lack of morals which exist at the top of the SNP hierarchy.”

Ms Beattie has taken over the post before the party launches a full recruitment process for a permanent replacement for Mr Foote.

She stood down as chief executive of Stirling Council in May and was selected to contest last week’s Falkirk South council by-election - losing to Labour’s Claire Aitken in Thursday’s poll.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said Ms Beattie was taking on the role “at a crucial time for our party”.

He added: “She brings considerable experience to the role and her appointment will continue the work, under John Swinney’s leadership, to ensure a professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation.