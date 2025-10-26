Who could replace Stephen Flynn as SNP Westminster leader if he wins Holyrood seat?

Stephen Flynn hopes to leave Westminster next year - leaving a vacancy as the SNP’s London leader.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Flynn has had a fairly big impact since taking over as SNP Westminster leader in late 2022.

As leader of the third biggest party in the House of Commons, the Aberdeen South MP came to prominence for his weekly contributions at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was praised for his direct questions and never using notes.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | Jane Barlow/Press Association

He has been less prominent since July last year, when the SNP fell behind the Lib Dems.

But he is still highly regarded and leads the Commons on some issues.

It happened earlier this week with his bid to strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hopes to end his Westminster career next year as he is standing to become an MSP.

It will leave a vacancy for the SNP’s Westminster leader. With only nine MPs, there aren’t too many options.

Dave Doogan

Angus and Perthshire Glens MP Dave Doogan

Angus and Perthshire Glens MP Dave Doogan is a close ally of Mr Flynn - and is considered the favourite to succeed him as Westminster leader.

Both men were elected in 2019 and Mr Doogan backed the Aberdeen South MP in the contest to succeed Ian Blackford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Doogan has key roles as the economy and defence spokesperson, and previously led on energy.

Since the general election he has made people take notice in the Commons with an energetic debating style - with some striking PMQs.

Some have suggested that this confident and aggressive style is part of his bid to take over from Mr Flynn.

He would probably get support from Mr Flynn’s allies - but they may not hold so much sway if he is gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Blackman

Kirsty Blackman, the SNP MP for Aberdeen North. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

The Aberdeen North MP is the only woman of the group remaining after last year’s general election defeat.

She is the chief whip alongside Woman and Equalities and Work and Pensions spokesperson.

The latter has been an area which has been key for the SNP as it seeks to place the blame of the cost-of-living crisis on the UK Government and present a moral alternative to benefit cuts.

Ms Blackman has been vocal on standing up against the anti-asylum seeker protests in her city and is not one to be underestimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member since 2015, she could be the candidate who all members of the small electorate could agree on.

Pete Wishart

Pete Wishart MP, former chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee. Image: House of Commons/Press Association.

Pete Wishart is the longest-serving SNP MP (and second longest-serving of all time after Alex Salmond), having been first elected in 2001.

The Perth and Kinross-shire MP took over from now-First Minister John Swinney and remains an ally of the SNP leader.

The former musician was annoyed when his close ally Ian Blackford was ousted and things were frosty between him and the Flynn camp for a while afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this seemed to be mended after the general election when he was made the deputy Westminster leader.

He is currently the SNP’s spokesperson the home affairs and the constitution.

It is unclear whether Mr Wishart would like to be the SNP’s Westminster leader, but he is far more experienced than anyone else.

New MPs

With both Mr Flynn and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins hoping to move to Holyrood, this means there could be two new SNP MPs to replace them after next summer.

These two could be crucial in deciding who takes over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, it was quite clear that then first minister Nicola Sturgeon wanted Alison Thewliss to beat Mr Flynn.