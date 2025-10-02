Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hit out at the Government’s record

The SNP has been branded “snooty and elitist” over a 20 per cent real terms funding cut to Scotland’s colleges.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused SNP ministers of failing to recognise the value of colleges.

In response, First Minister John Swinney took aim at Mr Sarwar’s private schooling at Hutchesons Grammar School in Glasgow.

“I don’t think this state school boy getting lectured to about elitism is a great look for Mr Sarwar,” he said.

“I’m very proud of my state school education as well, very proud of it.”

The funding cut for Scotland’s colleges was paid bare in a new report from spending watchdog Audit Scotland.

It said Scottish Government funding for colleges amounted to £656.2 million in 2025-26, adding: “This means that between 2021-22 and 2025-26, funding for colleges has decreased by almost £20 million (3 per cent) in cash terms and by 20 per cent in real terms.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Sarwar said the “scathing” report had laid bare the SNP’s failure to support colleges and young people.

“Why does this snooty, elitist SNP government refuse to recognise the value of Scotland’s colleges?” he asked.

Mr Swinney insisted Scotland is the only part of the UK where child poverty is decreasing, while 93 per cent of young people are going to positive destinations from school.

“And when it comes to big lofty commitments, I stood beside Mr Sarwar, who told me there would be hundreds of millions of pounds to save Grangemouth and Grangemouth got absolutely nothing and it’s closed,” the First Minister said.