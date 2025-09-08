Former SNP minister to stand down from Holyrood at election

Kevin Stewart said he had recently been unwell and was still not ‘100 per cent physically fit’

Former SNP minister Kevin Stewart has announced he will stand down from Holyrood at next year’s election following an illness.

Mr Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, said he had recently been off work and was still not “100 per cent physically fit”.

He served as transport minister under Humza Yousaf, and was a social care minister and housing minister under Nicola Sturgeon.

Kevin Stewart after winning his Aberdeen Central seat in 2021 | PA

In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, Mr Stewart said he was “honoured and humbled” to have been given the opportunity to represent Aberdonians.

“As you know prior to recess I was off work for four weeks with an illness that I found very hard to shift and while I am feeling much better I am still not 100 per cent physically fit,” he wrote.

“I realise that the forthcoming election campaign is vital for the SNP and for the cause of independence and I feel that I may not be able to give the full commitment that a candidate needs to give.

“Therefore, I have decided not to stand for Holyrood in 2026 to ensure that Aberdeen Central can select an SNP candidate that can be fully focused on retaining and representing this fabulous constituency.

“I am so very honoured and humbled to have been given the opportunity to represent Aberdonians in one way shape or form for nearly 27 years: firstly on the council, then in parliament and also as a minister. It has been quite a journey for someone that never expected to hold any elected office.”

Mr Stewart said he was proud to have played a part in delivering ten new schools for Aberdeen, and would “never forget the joy of seeing people in their new homes throughout Scotland when I was housing minister”.

He added: “You can be assured that my efforts for Aberdeen, the SNP and the independence cause will continue and that I will give my all over the coming months.

“I am sure that you know that you will always have my full support as our First Minister, SNP leader and as a friend.”

Writing on social media, Mr Swinney said he was “very sorry” to hear Mr Stewart would not be seeking re-election.