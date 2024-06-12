One area both men are likely to face questions is how to handle the cost of living crisis.

The OBR says families are on average £166 worse off in terms of disposable income over the last five years, though Labour say it’s £5,883 worse. Either way, less money is bad, I think.

At the same time, the Tories are persevering with the made up £2000 tax rise figure because it’s the post-truth era.