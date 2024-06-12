Sky TV leaders' election event live: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to face grilling over tax, National Service and more
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will face off again on Wednesday evening, individually doing long-form interviews with Sky's political editor Beth Rigby.
They are likely to face questions on tax, public sector cuts, and funding for the NHS.
With the defence secretary Grants Shapps today warning Labour could win a “super majority”, the party seems to have conceded defeat with almost a full month to go. Make no mistake, the Prime Minister needs this.
The spin room absolutely going off, with the Treasury Secretary Gareth Davies telling Sky News that they are “absolutely trying to win”. Which is a crazy thing to need to clarify.
Incredible breaking story from the Guardian, who have revealed Rishi Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide placed a £100 bet on a July election just three days before the prime minister named the date.
The Gambling Commission is understood to have launched an inquiry after Craig Williams, the prime minister’s parliamentary private secretary, who became an MP in 2019, placed a bet with the bookmaker Ladbrokes on Sunday 19 May in his local constituency of Montgomeryshire.
One of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.
Conspiracy of silence
Much has been made of the Institute for Fiscal Studies accusation that both main parties were engaged in a “conspiracy of silence” over cuts or tax rises.
With more than the two minutes or whatever the absurd ITV time slots allowed them essentially enabled both men to get away without explaining their fiscal plans.
Tonight is a chance to rectify that, though don’t hold your breath.
Migration, migration, migration
Another key question for both men will be their handling of migration. Labour has parked its tanks on the Tory lawn over strong borders, and pledged to scrap the Rwanda scheme.
It would be interesting, albeit unlikely, to see if either leader goes into detail on their immigration plans, instead if relying on gimmicks and criticism.
Are YOU a Tory voter who is struggling to stay motivated in the face of horrific polling and a Prime Minister who cannot catch a break? Fret not, former minister Nadine Dorries has some words of comfort.
She told Times Radio: “I'm not even sure why candidates are bothering to go out and deliver leaflets. It's over. And step in, welcome, Labour, because you're obviously very welcome by the electorate”.
Thanks Nadine, back to you in the studio.
One area both men are likely to face questions is how to handle the cost of living crisis.
The OBR says families are on average £166 worse off in terms of disposable income over the last five years, though Labour say it’s £5,883 worse. Either way, less money is bad, I think.
At the same time, the Tories are persevering with the made up £2000 tax rise figure because it’s the post-truth era.
Expect both men to accuse the other of tax rises, and avoid categorically ruling out all forms of tax rises, because, and whisper it, we’re going to need them.
