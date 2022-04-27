Sir Keir Starmer turned up with the bit between his teeth, ready to demand answers over the cost of living, sexism over his deputy Angela Rayner and fiscal policy.

Seemingly not getting the memo, Boris Johnson instead appeared to have an entirely different conversation.

The robotic Prime Minister accused Sir Keir of wanting to put Britain in lockdown, challenged their record in Government and accused Labour of bankrupting the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before.

He even tried to pull the “Islington lawyer” line, only to mess it up and say a few other places in London first.

What should be a useful tool to hold a Prime Minister who dodged Parliament after his India trip to account instead descended into farce, with the characters repeating the same lines we know already.

Viewers want closure, drama and high spectacle. Instead Mr Johnson, our finale’s antagonist, spoke as if delivering a party political broadcast directly to friendly newspapers.

He puffed out Labour had no plan for social care, no ideas for the NHS, and no better option than the Rwanda immigration scheme, which would hold more weight if the Government’s own experts had not tried to block it.

Sir Keir did his best to offer relief even lighter than the Government’s support packages, but his delivery felt the opposite of his hair – flat.

He accused the Prime Minister of “keeping his head in the sand”, and even delivered a decent joke, sparking widespread concern this was not actually the Labour leader.

Sir Keir said: “Does he think his 15th tax rise has made things better or worse for working people?” – a line so good it would mean something in any actual debate.

But that was not forthcoming. Nobody was left wanting more and frankly you’d hope for better writing for both men after the two-week break.

PMQs showed us Mr Johnson has jokes to repeat about Sir Keir, and the Labour leader is still mistaking it for a real conversation.