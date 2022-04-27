Boris Johnson says sexual misconduct ‘ground for dismissal’ as frontbencher accused of watching porn in Commons

Conservative whips are now investigating after a Tory MP was accused of watching the video house on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber, as well as in a committee.

The accusation was made during a meeting of the 2022 yesterday - the female grouping of the 1922 group of Conservative backbench MPs.

Around 50 to 60 female Conservative MPs are said to have been present at the meeting, with two having witnessed the incident.

An MP has been accused of watching pornography in the Commons

The women have subsequently spoken to the chief whip and named the man.

Speaking in the Commons, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) said: “Fifty six members of this House are under investigation for sexual misconduct. That includes three of his cabinet ministers.

“The Prime Minister has just rightly said that there can be no place for sexism and misogyny in this House, so can he now confirm whether he considers that sexual harassment, apparently unlike bullying and lying, is grounds for dismissal under the ministerial code?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Of course sexual harassment is intolerable and it is quite right that members should now have a procedure by which they can bring that to the attention of the House authorities and I think that is a good thing, and of course it is grounds for dismissal.”

Others in attendance at the meeting included Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden, Commons Leader Mark Spencer and former prime minister Theresa May.

Chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris is now looking into the “wholly unacceptable” allegations, with a spokeswoman vowing on Wednesday that “action will be taken”.

A Conservative whips office spokeswoman said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter.

“This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

The meeting came amid reports that 56 MPs, including three Cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme.