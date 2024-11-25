Sir Keir Starmer on how Prince the Downing Street kitten is getting on with Larry the Cat
Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his new kitten Prince has not yet met Downing Street’s famous mouse catcher Larry, as he spoke about his family’s Christmas plans.
Asked for an update on the Starmer family Siberian kitten, Sir Keir told ITV’s This Morning on Monday: “Prince is the name of the kitten.
“So, Prince and Larry haven’t met yet. I am worried that Larry will come off the better – the kitten is tiny.”
The kitten, pictured here at in Downing Street in September, is white with blue eyes.
Why did Sir Keir Starmer get a new cat for Downing Street?
The Prime Minister had previously told broadcasters his two children had requested a German Shepherd dog once the Starmer family moved into Downing Street.
But he said a summer of “negotiations” had led them to instead get Prince, who will live in their Downing Street flat alongside their current pet, rescue cat JoJo, and the No.10’s resident chief mouser Larry.
After revealing the kitten’s name in September, Sir Keir said the new pet was there to help his children deal with the “profound impact” of being in the public eye.
The Prime Minister and his wife Victoria have not named their children or appeared with them publicly in photographs to maintain their privacy.
Sir Keir told the BBC at the time: “People asked me before the election what am I most worried about and I always said the impact on my children.”
He added: “I have to acknowledge this is a big move for them and therefore negotiating a fantastic kitten called Prince was part of the deal that they extracted from me.”
Sir Keir had previously also shared the difficulties of pet ownership at the heart of government, as it had not been possible to install a cat flap in the bomb-proof door leading out of the family’s Downing Street flat.
Why has the cat been named Prince?
Speculation has run on why Sir Keir, who was in his youth a supporter of abolishing the monarchy, had given his new pet a royal-sounding name.
In 2021, footage surfaced showing the then-human rights barrister telling a film-maker in 2005: “I also got made a Queen’s Counsel which is odd, since I often used to propose the abolition of the monarchy.”
But when Queen Elizabeth II died, Sir Keir paid a warm tribute, saying in the Commons: “For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our Queen was at the heart of this nation’s life.”
Sir Keir is yet to directly address the origin of the name.
What is a Siberian cat?
The breed, renowned as being hypoallergenic, is known to have developed from an ancient land race from Siberia and is the national cat of Russia. Since 2006, the breed has been recognised for registry and championship status.
Siberian cats are characterised as being medium to large sized, with a very thick, semi-longhair coat, a muscular frame and a bushy tail.
The breed is typically known to be the most cold-resistant domestic cat thanks to its thick, long coat.
