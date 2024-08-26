How Larry the Cat's death will be marked by 10 Downing Street under 'sensitive' media plans
He is the most famous resident of 10 Downing Street outside of the Prime Minister - and it’s now been revealed that ‘media plans’ have been drawn up for the event of his death.
Larry the Cat lives in Number 10 and is known as “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office”.
But with the white and brown tabby now having reached the age of 17 - older than the average natural lifespan for most cats - it has been reported that plans are in place to officially announce Larry’s passing.
But who is Larry the Cat, and what will happen when the beloved feline dies?
Who is Larry the Cat?
Larry was only four years old when he was adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats home to begin his new life in politics. He was originally meant to be a pet for David Cameron’s children, but has now survived six prime ministers in total, including Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and now Sir Keir Starmer.
Larry has become a much-loved fixture of Downing Street, having regularly appeared on news broadcasts and featured in photographs at major recent political events, including the farewell speech of former prime minister Mr Johnson.
One particular interaction came when Larry refused to allow Ms Truss to stroke him outside of Downing Street, instead walking away.
A biography of the beloved cat published on the Cabinet Office website reads: “Larry has been in residence since 15 February 2011. He is the first cat at Number 10 to be bestowed with the official title Chief Mouser.
“Larry was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on recommendation for his mousing skills. He joined the Number 10 household and has made a significant impact.”
The biography adds: “He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn the nation sends him gifts and treats daily.
“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.
“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in the tactical planning stage’.”
On top of his chief task being to chase away rodents, Larry was captured on camera taking on a fox in 2022 and winning the battle.
What will happen when Larry dies?
According to reports in The Times, both a press release and graphics have been drafted for Larry “ready for the sad day he goes”.
It is understood Downing Street officials will use the phrase “Larry Bridges” when the cat passes. The terminology is a light-hearted reference to the code, ‘London Bridge is falling down’, that was put in place to announce Elizabeth II’s death.
One source told the national newspaper of plans for Larry’s death: “We felt it had to be handled so sensitively.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.