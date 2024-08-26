Larry the Cat has been a popular resident of 10 Downing Street since 2011 - but plans have now been drawn up for his death

He is the most famous resident of 10 Downing Street outside of the Prime Minister - and it’s now been revealed that ‘media plans’ have been drawn up for the event of his death.

Larry the Cat lives in Number 10 and is known as “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the white and brown tabby now having reached the age of 17 - older than the average natural lifespan for most cats - it has been reported that plans are in place to officially announce Larry’s passing.

Larry the Cat poses outside Number 10 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Hollie Adams/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

But who is Larry the Cat, and what will happen when the beloved feline dies?

Who is Larry the Cat?

Larry was only four years old when he was adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats home to begin his new life in politics. He was originally meant to be a pet for David Cameron’s children, but has now survived six prime ministers in total, including Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and now Sir Keir Starmer.

Larry has become a much-loved fixture of Downing Street, having regularly appeared on news broadcasts and featured in photographs at major recent political events, including the farewell speech of former prime minister Mr Johnson.

One particular interaction came when Larry refused to allow Ms Truss to stroke him outside of Downing Street, instead walking away.

A biography of the beloved cat published on the Cabinet Office website reads: “Larry has been in residence since 15 February 2011. He is the first cat at Number 10 to be bestowed with the official title Chief Mouser.

Larry has been a fixture of Downing Street since arriving when David Cameron was Prime Minister (Picture: Hollie Adams/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Larry was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on recommendation for his mousing skills. He joined the Number 10 household and has made a significant impact.”

The biography adds: “He has captured the hearts of the Great British public and the press teams often camped outside the front door. In turn the nation sends him gifts and treats daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in the tactical planning stage’.”

On top of his chief task being to chase away rodents, Larry was captured on camera taking on a fox in 2022 and winning the battle.

What will happen when Larry dies?

According to reports in The Times, both a press release and graphics have been drafted for Larry “ready for the sad day he goes”.

It is understood Downing Street officials will use the phrase “Larry Bridges” when the cat passes. The terminology is a light-hearted reference to the code, ‘London Bridge is falling down’, that was put in place to announce Elizabeth II’s death.