Sir Keir Stamer on Scotland: Here are 10 things the Labour leader has said about Scotland and the Scots

By David Hepburn
Published 24th May 2024, 15:53 BST

He’s hoping to become the next UK Prime Minister and has been vocal on how important it is to attract Scottis voters.

Sir Keir Starmer has been the leader of the Labour Party since April 2020, following the resignation of Jeremy Corbyn after his humiliating defeat to Boris Johnson at the Labour's defeat at the 2019 general election.

The former Chief Prosecutor is now preparing to fight his first election as leader, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Britain would be going to the polls on Thursday, July 4.

Here are 10 things he’s said about Scotland.

1. Sir Keir Starmer on...the SNP

2. Sir Keir Starmer on...winning Scottish votes

3. Sir Keir Starmer on...Scotland's political history

4. Sir Keir Starmer on...the Scottish Governent

