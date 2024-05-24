1 . Sir Keir Starmer on...the SNP

"Seventeen years of SNP failure in Holyrood. Only Labour can provide the change Scotland needs. I mean, look around this nation. Drug deaths – off the scale. Schools – going backwards. Buses that cost a fortune. Those ferries, still not serving the Island communities who need them. A terrible crisis in our NHS. Ambulances – queuing up outside A&E. Patients who need treatment, waiting inside."